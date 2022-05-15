The chance that we will see something of the total lunar eclipse in the Netherlands on Monday morning is small due to clouds. But the natural phenomenon will also hardly be visible in clear spells, Weerplaza reports.

Clouds will increase overnight. It will be cloudy, especially in the south and west on Monday morning. The clouds will only move north during the day. Most clearings are expected in the east of the country. The lunar eclipse takes place between 4:28 AM and 7:56 AM. Because the sun rises around 05:45 and the moon sets around 05:47, there is little to see in the Netherlands anyway,” says weatherman Raymond Klaassen.

At 4:28 a.m., he says, the moon begins to move into Earth's core shadow, only to be completely in that core shadow between 5:29 a.m. and 6:55 a.m. 'This means that only the beginning of the total lunar eclipse (05.29-05.47) takes place above the horizon in the Netherlands, but then it is already getting pretty light. It will therefore not be really perceptible.'

According to the meteorologist, the lead-up to the total eclipse is best visible. ‘From 3:30 a.m., the moon moves into the so-called penumbra. An hour later, the moon moves into Earth’s core shadow. During that period we see the moon slowly getting darker. Due to the low position of the moon, an unobstructed view of the southwestern sky is a must.’

According to Janssen, the eclipse is visible in the eastern half of the US and Canada and in South America, at least if there are no clouds.

Next lunar eclipses

The next total lunar eclipse that can be seen in its entirety in the Netherlands will take a while. ‘We won’t be able to enjoy this spectacle again until late in the evening on 20 December 2029, if clouds don’t throw a spanner in the works,’ the weatherman knows.

Until then, he says, we'll have to make do with a few partial lunar eclipses. "In the evening of October 28, 2023, for example."

Also in 2019 there was a partial lunar eclipse that provided beautiful images: