Cloudflare specializes in security software and promises that its products not only help in the fight against hackers, but also make the internet faster. The company was founded in California in 2009 by Matthew Prince, Michelle Zatlyn and Lee Holloway, and Prince is now CEO. Cloudflare is growing rapidly and has increased its revenue by almost 50 percent to $975 million in the past year. A good quarter of the business was recently accounted for in Europe. Cloudflare is currently valued at around $20 billion on the stock exchange.

Mr. Prince, you are one of three CEOs of American tech companies who have been personally sanctioned by Russia.

That’s correct. The other two are Mark Zuckerberg from Meta and Marc Benioff from Salesforce. I found out about this as I was about to board a plane to Europe when a colleague sent me a link to a Cyrillic language website. I then checked our flight route to make sure we were staying far away from Russia.

How do you explain being on the list?

I do not know exactly. But I suspect it played a role that we were helping Ukraine stay online with our services before and after the invasion began. We saw signs of an imminent attack as early as December 2021. We observed in Ukraine exactly what happened in Georgia, Chechnya and Crimea before Russian offensives began there. That’s why we warned of an attack as early as December and at the same time used our services to help Ukraine keep the internet running, which we are still doing to this day. Also, we have technologies that help people in Russia bypass censorship there, we estimate that 10 percent of people there use it. So I guess it was those two things – our support for Ukraine and our neutralization of Russian censorship – that got me on the sanctions list.

What does this sanction mean for you in practice?

I can’t travel to Russia, which I didn’t intend to do anyway, and if I had a Russian bank account, which I don’t have, it would probably be confiscated. It is also relevant to the team responsible for personal safety in the company. We think twice before I travel to certain parts of the world.



In a way, being on this list is flattering on you.

We are proud to have played a small part in keeping the internet working in Ukraine. Elon Musk with his Starlink satellite service also deserves a lot of credit, despite all the controversy surrounding him. Had Russia managed to shut down the internet in Ukraine and the world hadn’t seen what was happening there, there might not have been so much support for the country. I think in a way this is the first real war of the modern internet age.







What exactly did you notice in December 2021 that you interpreted as indications of an imminent war?

Between 20 and 25 percent of internet traffic goes through us, so we can see patterns in what’s happening on the web. In December 2021, we saw cyber offensives targeting infrastructure in Ukraine, such as government agencies, hospitals, or energy companies. These weren’t really attacks, but more of testing for weaknesses and following a sort of checklist that we’ve seen in previous offensives. Iranians or Chinese would have different checklists. We have also passed this on to the governments in the USA and Europe. The American government had very similar insights. Elsewhere in the world it was thought that the Russians were bluffing.