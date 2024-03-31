Milan, water storm in the night

A bad weather alert in the northern regions of Italy, especially in the North-West was issued by the Civil Protection. Orange on some areas of Lombardy and yellow for areas of six other regions: Lombardy itself, Liguria, Piedmont, Valle d'Aosta, Trentino Alto Adige and Veneto. The orange alert for hydrogeological risk concerns the Lakes and Pre-Alps of Varesine, Lario and the Western Pre-Alps and the Bergamo Orobie.

Already in the night a storm hit the Milan area with unsafe trees and advertising billboards falling in the capital where firefighters had to intervene in dozens of dangerous situations.

There were no injuries or significant road accidents. In the Varese area, between Busto Arsizio, Samarate and Lonate Pozzolo, a brief whirlwind knocked down dozens of trees, fortunately without any consequences for people.

According to forecasts, the days of Easter and Easter Monday will be characterized by marked instability with the first African heat in the South, especially in Sicily and partly also in the Centre, and rains and thunderstorms brought by the Atlantic currents to the North where there will be an intensification of precipitation on Easter evening with snowfall at altitudes above 1400/1500 meters in the western and central area and above 1600 meters in the eastern area.

On Easter Monday, further showers are expected in the morning in the North and in Tuscany, extending to the rest of the Center between lunchtime and the afternoon. In the South, however, it will be another almost summer day.