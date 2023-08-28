A town evacuated in the Brescia area, flooding in the A12, containers blown up by the wind in Varese. And still queues for the counter-exodus under the heavy rains. In a few hours, the storm that hit the north of the country, from Lombardy to Liguria, caused inconvenience with hundreds of requests for intervention, just as many were returning to the city on the highway. Travelers, in addition to the queues due to accidents, therefore also had to deal with queues caused by water bombs. But if less intense traffic is expected in the next few days, the storm warning doesn’t end there. Because the severe bad weather will continue its run towards the rest of the country, even in those areas that have been able to have one more sunny day. And so the alert is raised. It is red in the extreme northern basins of Lombardy, in Valchiavenna, and orange in six regions: Friuli Venezia Giulia, Liguria, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, large sectors of Piedmont, part of Tuscany and Veneto. As the civil protection informs, the phenomena will be accompanied by heavy rains, hailstorms, storms and strong gusts of wind.

After the damage caused by yesterday’s storms in the provinces of Alessandria, Vercelli, Novara and Asti, the operations to secure roofs, downed trees and unsafe poles continued today. Over 200 interventions carried out by the firefighters. In the evening a storm frightened Genoa: 80 millimeters of rain fell in one hour, a total of 155 since the beginning of the storm.

From the early hours of today, Monday 28 August, showers and thunderstorms are expected to persist in Liguria, Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy, Trentino Alto Adige, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna. The phenomena will be accompanied by heavy showers, hailstorms, frequent electrical activity and strong gusts of wind. Finally, from the early hours of tomorrow, strong to stormy winds are also expected from the western quadrants on Sardinia, Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise and Campania.

Yesterday’s day