Bad weather is raging in the Hautes-Pyre’ne’es region, where Night floods partially inundated the sanctuary of Lourdesforcing the closure of the cave to visits. David Torchala, director of communications for the sanctuary, reported this, specifying that “the water rose very quickly”, causing damage that “cannot yet be estimated”, but assuring that “there were no injuries”.

The floods were caused by heavy rains that caused the Gave de Pau to overflow its banksthe watercourse that runs through the city, causing the flooding of the grotto of the sanctuary of Lourdes around 2am.

«The water is receding at the moment“, added the same source. With the exception of the cave, the rest of the sanctuary is still open to the public and pilgrims are present on site, while the celebrations planned in the cave have been postponed. Me’te’o-France has placed the Hautes-Pyre’ne’es region under alert for rain and floods from yesterday until midnight today. The Hautes-Pyre’ne’es firefighters confirmed that “there were a lot of floods” this morning as well.

About thirty people were taken to safety in municipal buildings by emergency services, while around 500 people were left without electricity in a town located south of Lourdes.