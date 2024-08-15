bad weather

The first to be hit was the province of Imperia, in the morning, with collapsed pylons in Ventimiglia, overturned boats in Ospedaletti, broken trees in Sanremo. Fear on the island of Palmaria and in Marinella di Sarzana, in the La Spezia area where the wind lifted the sunbeds on the beach forcing the bathers present at that moment to flee.

Coggio, Isaiah, Ivani, Izzo, web editor





4 minute read