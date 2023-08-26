Cloudburst today in Milan and in part of Lombardy. Many trees have fallen, including one on the ring road that has created a queue of 4 kilometers, as well as several unsafe roofs, one of which is also in the Central Station area. Flurry of calls to the fire brigade, for now there have been over sixty, above all, from the south-west area in the municipalities of Trezzano, Corsico and Buccinasco. The interventions – the firefighters say – concern unsafe trees, some of which have fallen.

QUEUES ON THE RING ROAD

On the West ring road there are 4 kilometers of queues between Cusago/Mi-Bisceglie and the interconnection with the A7 in the direction of A1-Bologna, due to a tree falling on the roadway near Assago.

TRANSPORT INCONVENIENCES

Damage also to the transport network. In Milan, the strong gusts of wind carried branches on the cables of the tram electricity network so much that, warns the ATM, many lines have been diverted or have been replaced by buses.

On the other hand, on the Milan-Genoa railway line, traffic has been suspended between Locate Triulzi and Certosa di Pavia from 4 pm today due to a tree fall. The intervention of technicians was requested to allow the regular resumption of traffic, communicates Trenitalia, warning however that Intercity and Regional trains may experience delays. The Milan-Livorno train of 16.05 has been cancelled, the Savona-Milan train of 14.32, however, has stopped since 16.30 in Pavia.