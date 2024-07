On has completely dispensed with lacing on the Cloudboom Strike LS; the shoe is pulled over the foot like a sock and is designed to enclose it like a second skin. We were able to try this out on a first model. In practice, getting in is tight. Initial concerns about tearing the thin, not particularly elastic plastic material are dispelled. The shoe fits tightly around the instep, does not pinch, also encloses the heel and allows the toes a certain amount of freedom of movement. In making the sole, On uses a modified Cloudtec construction with a carbon element in the midsole.