Throughout the pandemic, the cloud has proven to be the fastest and most resilient method to help businesses and communities stay up and running. Cloud services have made possible everything from teleworking, to distance education or online shopping. According to a Accenture study, cloud spending during the first quarter of 2020 was almost triple that of the previous year. Gartner estimates that 70% of companies using cloud services in November 2020 plan to increase spending as a result of the pandemic. Spending on cloud as a percentage of the global business IT market will rise from 9.1% in 2020 to 14.2% in 2024. As the cloud becomes an essential part of the company’s technology environment, we see how they begin to realize the long-awaited benefits of transformation. It seems that even the most optimistic predictions of its defenders are coming true. Cloud is not only making business processes cheaper and more efficient, it is changing the way we live and work.

You just have to look at the way you compete. The rise of cloud technologies during the pandemic has shown that the technological environment is a very effective way to differentiate. Industrial competition is often a battle between technology environments, and the success of companies will depend on the decisions their leaders make about basic cloud, cloud services and cloud AI.

A good example of this is manufacturing, where companies are using predictive analytics and robotics to get a little closer to their goal of offering on-demand products with a high degree of customization. The pandemic has left even the most complex operations in the supply chain at the mercy of shifting government requirements, consumer needs, and other uncontrollable factors. Those who move fast will not only become leaders in their industry, but could also garner invaluable consumer loyalty.

A true cloud transformation must start with a plan to move a significant portion of capabilities. Migrating a few business applications is not enough. A “cloud first” strategy requires companies to completely reinvent their activities for the cloud, transforming their products or services, their workforce and their customer experience.

Free passage to digital twins

Cloud technologies allow companies to do new things with old ideas. Digital twin technology, for example, has been around for decades, but is now transforming, allowing digital twin models (basically digital representations of physical objects and processes) to be enriched with artificial intelligence.

That changes everything. Leaders are beginning to connect huge networks of smart twins, linking many twins together to create living models of factories, product lifecycles, supply chains, ports, and even entire cities. These uninterrupted threads of data will soon be essential for all organizations. Data and intelligence can become the main organizers of the business, increasing agility in real time and at scale, optimizing innovation processes, and forming copies of totally new ecosystems and collaborations.

Cloud helps improve systems and also unleash the full potential of people. That has become clear during the pandemic, as cloud collaboration tools have been critical to productivity. Now we see that they can do much more. Thanks to the cloud, complex tools have been democratized. Cloud technologies, such as natural language processing or Low-Code / No-Code platforms, make it possible for people to take control without the need for permanent support from the IT function. That means that IT staff can focus on higher-value tasks, but it also means that everyone is empowered to use technology more freely to increase productivity and drive innovation.

This situation offers great opportunities. G&J Pepsi, for example, equipped a group of workers with little knowledge of software development with Microsoft’s Power Apps cloud tool, which simplifies application development. The group created eight apps without consulting a professional developer, saving the company $ 500,000 in the first year alone.

Work from anywhere

It will be very difficult for things to go back to the way they were once the pandemic ends. Most likely, a hybrid model will prevail, with people working part of the time in the office and part of the time at home, depending on the needs.

There was a time when the trend was Bring Your Own Device, but now we are moving towards a Bring Your Own Environment (BYOE) model. Leaders may consider the need to work from anywhere, or choose certain locations, or with certain people. But the necessary level of virtual work, collaboration and connectivity would not be possible without the cloud and related technologies, such as cybersecurity tools in the cloud.

Cloud technologies such as blockchain, distributed ledgers, distributed databases or tokenization, are the basis for a new generation of multilateral systems that exchange data between people and organizations, increasing efficiency and creating new business and income models. Technologies that were previously considered overly complicated, overly mature or overly specialized came to the fore during the pandemic, from contact tracing to frictionless payments. Businesses trust that this is just the beginning. Our studio Technology Vision 2021 indicates that 90% of managers believe that, thanks to multilateral systems, their ecosystems will be able to create a more resilient and adaptable foundation to generate new value in their organizations.

If they want to lead in an uncertain future, companies will have to master change and know how to respond to industrial convergence, localization of supply chains, massive virtualization, and the rapid and continuous change in customer expectations.

With their accelerating digital transformations, cloud-centric companies are better prepared to face new challenges. Technology will help broaden the definition of “value” to also include the positive impact of companies on the environment and people’s lives.

Cloud will help overcome uncertainty to lead the future. The important thing now is to take advantage of the cloud to get closer to the leading companies before the distance becomes too great.

By Francisco Nuez, Managing Director of Accenture and head of Cloud First in Spain, Portugal and Israel.

Photo by Hunter Harrit from Unsplash

