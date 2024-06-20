BindingFuture (Teoresi Group) strengthens its positioning in the fintech, IoT, smart building and smart mobility sectors as an excellence in customized software and cloud





The PNRR has allocated over 13 billion euros for the digitalisation of Italian companies and it is expected that connected industrial devices will exceed 30 billion by 20251. Above all, the growth is cloud market, which in 2023 recorded a +19%, reaching an overall value of 5.5 billion, while public cloud spending increased by +34% compared to the previous year. Although today it is mostly large companies that invest (87% of Italian cloud spending), SMEs will remain the strategic objective of digitalization in the coming years2.

So that companies of all sizes can continue to invest in cloud and on-premise technologies with always efficient responses, BindingFuture – a Milanese company, which boasts high-level skills in creation of web, mobile and cloud technologies – creates quality software for customized solutions capable of generating value for customers. Joined in 2023 to be part of Theoresisan international engineering company based in Turin, BindingFuture has started rebranding to enhance the message “Software beyond expectations”: the objective is to apply BindingFuture’s highly specialized skills in sectors such as smart mobility and transport, and, at the same time, to focus on this expertise to grow in high-potential verticals such as fintech, Industrial IoT, the energy sector and smart building.

Specialized in customized software, BindingFuture puts the analysis and understanding of the customer’s needs at the center of the entire development process to determine the best design: the final objective is to return high-performance solutions to the reference market, enhance the business and optimize the processes of SMEs and big business. Furthermore, from 2023, the partnership with Microsoft certifies BindingFuture’s commitment to innovation through an area dedicated to cloud solutions, CRM/ERP, AI with Copilot and also thanks to the training of specialized personnel.

“By designing solutions capable of simplifying complex scenarios, BindingFuture gives shape to the customer’s specific needs and offers constant support to guarantee assistance and maintenance in every phase of the project’s life”he comments Gianni Bonfanti, COO and founder of BindingFuture. “Our skills in the software, app, mobile and cloud fields gave us the opportunity to join Teoresi and evolve into an organizational structure that allows us to initiate synergies with the entire Group. BindingFuture’s offer, in fact, is transversal and can embrace both Teoresi’s core industries and expanding sectors such as Industrial IoT or smart buildings in Italy and abroad. This type of integration will allow us to grow at a high rate, allowing us to maintain high quality in our solutions.”

Gianni Bonfanti, COO and founder of BindingFuture



“In acquiring BindingFuture, Teoresi identified elements of strong complementarity in this reality both in terms of technological skills and in terms of the reference sectors. BindingFuture’s high specialization in customized software is immediately applicable in the sectors in which Teoresi has been working for years, such as transport; consequently the integration of these skills allows us to stimulate our internal cross-fertilization dynamics. At the same time, BindingFuture has specific expertise in the creation of web, mobile and cloud solutions which allows us to enter more effectively into high-potential and highly innovative verticals with cutting-edge research projects with the aim of strengthening our offer”explains Valter Brasso, President and CEO of Teoresi.

Valter Brasso, President and CEO of Teoresi



From Industrial IoT to smart buildings, up to intelligent mobility: BindingFuture’s tailor-made software

Among the markets in which BindingFuture offers cutting-edge technological solutions to companies, there isIndustrial IoT: Artificial Intelligence solutions for predictive maintenance, electronic devices for plant management, systems for monitoring and diagnostics of industrial switches. For an Italian company specialized in the production of polystyrene he created aapplication for the management of cutting systems which allows you to define the jobs to be carried out, follow their progress and manage any errors during the production process.

Within energy BindingFuture has developed a web platform which allows you to simulate the installation and performance of a photovoltaic system on a building through the application of 3D solar panels. In the field home automationinstead, he created one mobile, web and cloud platform energy management: this collects data from smart devices installed in the home – thermostats, alarms, speakers – allowing the user to manage the home ecosystem from their smartphone or computer; its use can be extended, with a view to smart buildings, to the condominiums of a building or to the administrator to account for utilities and monitor consumption. A further development is the software simulator made for a multinational company Fortune Global 500 of the utility, automation, transport and infrastructure sector: the purpose of the solution is to facilitate analysis, prototyping and testing of a physical device for the measurement of consumption and production of electricity.

In the sector of smart mobility BindingFuture has developed, with a multinational automotive company, a web platform to monitor fleets and drivers through the exchange of information relating to geolocation, telemetry, diagnostics. Another project concerns the designthe implementation and maintenance of a cloud infrastructure for electric mobility capable of managing up to 5,000 vehicles.

BindingFuture also applies its expertise to fintech, which includes financial and banking services, insurance and payment infrastructure. For example, supported an insurance company in the development of a risk calculation platform: the web-app allows you to upload large data files, validate them through a customized data quality system and make them available to a calculation engine.