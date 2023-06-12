With the advent of the digital age, the cloud computing has changed our perspective on data storage and very often we rely on external services, in this article you will see the advantages of having a home cloud that you can do with very little money, perhaps with your old Android tablets and smartphones.

Instead of confining data to hard drives or physical storage devices, we can now access our files from any internet-connected device, thanks to cloud storage services.

But often these services may have free limitations and have the full paid version, that’s why it might be a good idea to create a home cloud with the Android devices you already have at home, which maybe work but you don’t use or use relatively little.

The good news is that it is possible, and in this article we will explain how to do it, addressing the advantages, limitations, security risks and possible usefulness of custom ROMs.

Home cloud with Android, where to start

There are some steps you need to know in order to install your own home cloud at home, it can all be summarized in three phases.

Phase 1: Preparation of devices

The first thing to do is collect your old Android devices. Any device you intend to use as part of your home cloud must be able to connect to the Internet and must have a decent amount of storage space. If your devices are relatively old, a custom ROM can be a viable option to extend their useful life and improve their security.

ROMs like LineageOS, Paranoid Android, or GrapheneOS can be a great place to start, as they provide regular security updates and give more control to the user than the default firmware.

Step 2: Install the cloud software

To create a home cloud, you’ll need cloud management software. There are several options available both on the Google Play Store and on F-Droid, an alternative app store for those who care about privacy. A popular option is Nextcloud, available on both stores; it actually offers a wide range of features including file sync, calendar and contacts, file sharing and more.

Another option is Owncloud, similar to Nextcloud but with some differences in the services offered. Both apps are open source and privacy friendly, making them great options for a home cloud.

Step 3: Set up and sync your devices

After installing the cloud management program on your Android devices, you need to configure it to create your home cloud; it is a process that can vary depending on the software you’ve chosen, but will typically include creating an account, setting up storage, and syncing devices.

The advantages of a home cloud

Creating a cloud at home offers several advantages: first, it allows you to recycle old Android devices, thus reducing your environmental impact; secondly, it gives you full control over your data, eliminating the need to rely on third parties for security and privacy.

Moreover, there is to consider that if you skip the connection however, your data will be physically present on your Android device(s) at home, making it much more difficult for you to lose your data.

The limits of the home cloud

However, there are also some limitations.

The amount of storage will be limited by the capacity of your Android devices, and may not be sufficient for large amounts of data. Also, the speed and performance of your home cloud may not be as good as professional cloud storage services.

All this, if you will, is however, it can be circumvented using external data carriers (SD cards to make a long story short).

Possible security risks

While building a home cloud gives you more control over your data, it also comes with some security risks; If you don’t properly secure your devices and network, you could be vulnerable to outside attacks. Therefore, it is essential to implement adequate security measures, such as data encryption, the use of strong passwords and the protection of your home network.

Conclusions

In conclusion, building a home cloud with recovered Android devices is an interesting and useful project that can help you make the most of your old devices while keeping control of your data.

However, it is important that you are aware the limits and potential security risks and take the necessary precautions to protect your data.

There are more methods to make home clouds, but certainly the use of recovery Android devices remains one of the most immediate.