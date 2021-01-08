E.Regardless of whether it’s films, series or music: almost everything is now available via stream. It’s nice and comfortable for the user. A tap on the smartphone or the remote control is enough and off you go. Does that also work with games?

Cloud gaming services offer games via stream. The advantage for the gamer: He no longer needs expensive gaming hardware. A tablet, smartphone or office PC and an internet connection are sufficient. The rest is done by powerful hardware somewhere in a data center.

But is the gaming experience right? “Computer picture“Tested PlayStation Now, Google Stadia, Microsoft xCloud, Magenta Gaming, Shadow and Nvidia GeForce Now.

What do you need for cloud gaming?

The requirements are different. In any case, an account with the respective service is always required – then a gamepad is enough to get started. For most of them, gaming is also possible using the mouse and keyboard. Only Microsoft’s xCloud and Sony’s PlayStation Now don’t play along and need a controller.

Suitable for game streaming: The Sony DualShock 4 can be used on both computers and mobile devices Source: Sony

Another difference: not every provider delivers its game streams to every device. PlayStation Now requires a Windows PC or PS4 console. The service cannot be used on mobile devices such as smartphones or on Apple devices.

XCloud is also severely restricted. Microsoft’s service currently only runs on Android phones and tablets. More devices are to follow later.

The most flexible is Shadow. With this service you can gamble on all imaginable devices without any problems. There is one major limitation with Magenta Gaming. For this you need a landline or mobile contract with Telekom.

How fast does the internet connection need to be?

To ensure that the services run smoothly and that the graphic blockbuster does not degenerate into pixelated mash, the gamer needs a stable and fast internet connection. The services make different demands on the line.

PlayStation Now is the most frugal: Cloud gaming should work at just 5 megabits per second (Mbit / s). The most demanding is Google Stadia. If the user wants to stream games in 4K resolution (3480×2160 pixels), the service requires a 35 Mbit / s line.

The values ​​given are to be used with caution. The testers checked various lines. Hardly any of the services ran really smoothly with a 25 Mbit / s connection. Even with a stable 250 Mbit / s line, some candidates experienced minor jerks when moving. In addition, Magenta and Shadow recommend using a WLAN router with a 5 GHz frequency band, as the transmission is less prone to interference.

In the laboratory, the testers checked the latency of the individual cloud gaming services using a super slow-motion camera Source: Computer Bild

But the best – if possible – is still a connection via cable. Because gamers have to shoot enemies protruding from behind a wall at lightning speed, the input delay (latency) is particularly important when streaming – i.e. the time that elapses between input and reaction on the screen.

It depends on the internet connection and the services themselves. GeForce Now had the smallest delay in the test with an average response time of 88 milliseconds. The last to cross the finish line was the xCloud, whose delay of 178 milliseconds was clearly noticeable on average.

Who streams the hottest?

The games should not only be playable, they should also shine in full graphic splendor. In comparison, the Shadow and Stadia made the best impression. The image was very sharp with a correspondingly good internet connection. There were also no artifacts to be seen.

Useful info: Shadow provides a lot of information about connection speed Source: Shadow, Microsoft

It is followed by GeForce Now, PlayStation Now and Magenta Gaming. While Magenta and GeForce deliver a decent Full HD resolution at best, PlayStation Now partially limits the display to 720p – for example for PS3 titles that look very mediocre.

How good is the offer?

Mass or class? A good game library must have both. PS Now offers a huge range of 700 titles. These include PS2, PS3 and PS4 titles. However, there are hardly any current games.

The youngest game was almost half a year old at the time of testing. Google Stadia and xCloud are more up-to-date, some of which make titles available on the day of publication.

Magenta Gaming does offer insider tips like “The Whispered World”. Big game hits are missing Source: Telekom

Magenta Gaming offers the least selection. Many games from small developers can be found here, but the service lacks well-known titles. That doesn’t necessarily say anything about the quality, but Telekom is more likely to compete with the third team.

How easy is it to use?

Search functions, favorites lists and genre classifications – xCloud, PS Now and Magenta Gaming score points with tidy menus when it comes to operation. On the other hand, Google Stadia lacks a search function. If the user is looking for a specific title, he scrolls through the huge game list for a few minutes.

GeForce Now also has its pitfalls: the accounts of platforms such as Steam and Ubisoft Connect can be integrated. On the overview page, however, the gamer does not see which titles he owns and which GeForce Now is proposing. So he always has to keep in mind what he has bought from which game platform.

With GeForce Now you also have to log in to the corresponding game client. It’s frustrating! Source: Nvidia

Another hurdle: Each time a new game session is started, the user has to log into the respective platform client. If the gamer also uses the secure two-way authentication from Steam & Co., the registration process is extended further.

Exemplary: Almost all services have protective functions for the youngsters so that the little ones can only play age-appropriate games. Magenta Gaming makes it the easiest, as a main profile and several sub-profiles can be created. So Junior doesn’t mess up mom or dad’s memory.

Parents can set up age limits for the profiles based on the FSK (voluntary self-regulation) approval. Only GeForce Now and Shadow offer no protection. Here the parents always have to make sure that the kiddies only play what they are allowed to.

How much does cloud gaming cost?

The services differ significantly in their offers – and thus in their prices. The services can essentially be divided into three types. Magenta Gaming, PS Now and xCloud are more reminiscent of Spotify and Netflix in terms of their performance. The user pays a fixed amount per month and has access to a selection of games.

If you have a Playstation 4, you can also download some titles from PS Now to the console. This not only improves the image quality, there are also no noticeable input delays. GeForce Now and Shadow offer just one platform for streaming. The gamer has to buy the games himself – either through digital providers such as Steam or from trusted electronics retailers.

But be careful: Not every game can be played on GeForce Now, as some developers do not work with Nvidia. The list of streamable games can be found on the GeForce Now homepage.

Interesting for bargain hunters: Anyone who has already bought a game like “Cyberpunk 2077“If you only want to stream to your work notebook during your break, GeForce Now can do it for free for an hour.

If you use Nvidia GeForce Now for free, you may have to accept long waiting times Source: Nvidia

In the free version, however, users have to accept waiting times of up to 35 minutes. The Nvidia cloud computers are limited, and gamers without a subscription have to queue up in a virtual queue. In addition, the ray tracing technology for calculating reflections from the normal subscription for 5.49 euros per month is missing.

The special thing about Shadow: Here, subscribers get a Windows computer in the cloud, on which other programs can be installed in addition to games. The user can work with complex video editing software on the Shadow PC, for example – provided he has bought it beforehand.

Google Stadia is a mix of the other services. If you want to stream a game, you have to buy it in the Stadia shop. If the player activates Stadia Pro for 9.99 euros a month, a few games are included. There are also discounts on games in the Stadia shop and 4K resolution. So Stadia is almost a virtual game console. Should Google switch off the service at some point, all purchased games will also be gone.

Conclusion: Most fun Google Stadia (Rating: satisfactory, 2.6): The cloud gaming service won the test thanks to its low latency, decent image quality and ease of use. However, the user still has to plan money for current games, which are also quite expensive at Stadia.

Second place goes to Magenta Gaming (Grade: satisfactory, 2.9). The streaming quality is okay, and the service offers over 100 inclusive games on subscription. However, there is no selection of blockbuster games and a contract with Telekom is mandatory.

The price-performance victory is secured GeForce Now (Rating: satisfactory 3.1) with the cheapest subscription. The service had the lowest latency in the test and the picture was decent. The gamer has to buy the games here too. Where, however, is up to him.

It is similar with Shadow (Grade: satisfactory, 3.2). The service delivered the sharpest streaming quality, but it is also comparatively expensive at 12.99 euros per month, and the user has to buy all the games additionally.

Has the largest selection of games PlayStation Now with over 711 games. However, the streaming quality is poor and input delays are unfortunately noticeable.

Is at the bottom Microsoft xCloud (Grade: sufficient, 3.7). This is a shame as the service has a really great selection of games. There are also convenience functions such as an adapted touch control for mobile devices. There is room for improvement in playability, however, as the service is currently only available on Android devices.