The cloud gaming market is experiencing a phase of strong growth and competition, as highlighted by the Omdia Market Radar: Cloud Platforms for Games – 2024 report. The study, published on Omdia’s Games Tech Intelligence service, reveals that AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud are the major cloud platforms used by video game companies, with Google Cloud positioning itself among the market leaders for the first time.

The cloud is playing an increasingly crucial role in the gaming market, both for hosting game servers and for cloud-based development workflows. Cloud platforms have become key providers of a wide range of game development tools and solutions and are positioning themselves as key players in the implementation of generative AI in the industry.

The Capabilities of Major Cloud Platforms in Gaming

Of particular note is the rise to market leadership of Google Cloud, the platform born from the ashes of Google Stadia. Liam Deane, Principal Analyst at Omdia, commented: “Google Cloud’s offering for the games industry continues to grow impressively year after year, and Omdia’s data clearly shows that game developers are rewarding it with increased market share.”

The research also highlights the growing diversity of cloud services available to the gaming industry. “The new providers in the report, i3D.net and servers.com, are both great examples of the growing ability of specialized, non-hyperscaler providers to offer compelling and differentiated propositions to the gaming market,” Deane noted.

Omdia estimates that the market for cloud and related services in the gaming industry will reach a value of approximately $15.6 billion in 2024, making it one of the largest and fastest-growing areas of gaming technology.

And what do you think about Google’s return to the cloud gaming market? What are your expectations for the future of the sector? Let us know in the comments!