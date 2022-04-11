In 2020, this technology had achieved profits reaching 671 million dollars.

Just a few years ago, the ‘cloud gaming‘ was a science fiction term. However, this technology has made its way into the video game sector with great power, something that has captured the interest of up to 10% of players through possibilities that exceed the physical capabilities that we already knew on consoles. This popularity, how could it be otherwise, is also reflected in the income obtained over the last few months, which has left us with a record 2021.

Cloud gaming will continue to grow for years to come, analysts sayThis is how they express it from newzoothe market analysis and research center for video games (via GamesIndustry), after accounting for 21.7 million users who pay for this type of service. According to its latest report, the streaming game has achieved revenues of $1.5 billion during the last year, a figure that exceeds by a wide margin what was achieved in 2020: 671 million dollars. But the thing does not end here, since analysts consider that these numbers they will only grow in the future.

What accounts for this sudden success? First, Newzoo does not hesitate to point out the current situation with the component shortage and the obligation of large companies to value cloud technology. On the other hand, we must not forget the different initiatives to bring the game in streaming to televisions, as we have seen with Samsung Smart TVs. And finally, the analytics center also highlights some relevant agreements in the sector such as the acquisition of Parsec, a streaming platform, by Unity.

This leaves us with a very clear conclusion: cloud gaming will keep growing throughout the next few months. The most important companies in the industry are already joining this trend with different initiatives, such as SEGA with its ‘Super Game’ proposal, the option of the new PS Plus to play classic PlayStation titles via streaming and the unprecedented division Xbox publisher to support cloud-native game development.

More about: Cloud Gaming and Benefits.