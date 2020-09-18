It was a stock market debut the likes of which you don’t see every day. The shares of Snowflake, an American software specialist with a focus on the growth market for “cloud computing”, were first traded on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday. They were issued for $ 120, and by the end of the first day they cost almost $ 254, so they have more than doubled in value. The issue price was already well above the range of $ 75 to $ 85 targeted a week ago. After the first day of trading, Snowflake had a market capitalization of around $ 70 billion, roughly the same value as the bank Goldman Sachs. The company has multiplied its value within a few months. In an over-the-counter funding round in February, it was valued at $ 12.4 billion.

Among the winners after the successful IPO is the legendary investor Warren Buffett, who with his holding company Berkshire Hathaway acquired an extensive block of shares in the course of the IPO, the value of which rose by around $ 820 million on the first day of trading. The IPO also turned several Snowflake executives into billionaires, at least on paper, including co-founder and product manager Benoit Dageville and CEO Frank Slootman. Born in France, Dageville also worked in Germany for a number of years before moving to America. Talked to the FAZ the day after the IPO.

Mr. Dageville, did you expect such a start on the stock market?

No, and I would be very surprised if anyone expected that at all. We were stunned like everyone else. On the other hand, I’m not surprised that we got a positive response. We have created a new kind of cloud computing around data, and that is very valuable to our customers. Companies are increasingly trying to harness the power of their data and make decisions based on data.

But do you think the evaluation is justified? Snowflake is just about to make $ 1 billion in annual sales and is still a long way from winning …

As the product manager, I may not be the right person to answer this question. But that we are far from winning may not be true, depending on what you mean by ‘far’. And I think investors see the potential in our business. Snowflake is going to be a huge company, I’m sure of that.



Image: FAZ





Are you now feeling more pressure after the good stock market launch?

Of course, in every way. But when you start a business there is always pressure. It starts when you hire the first employee who takes a big risk when they come to us. And that continues with the investors who give you a lot of money. And we feel pressure because we believe we can do something very big here. So yeah, we’re under a lot of pressure, and it’s been a little more since going public.

You worked for the software company Oracle for 16 years before you co-founded Snowflake in 2012. Why did you want to become an entrepreneur?

I didn’t really want to start a company, I wanted to develop a product. My co-founder, Thierry Cruanes, and I worked together at Oracle, and we wanted to develop a system that was easier for customers to use and geared towards cloud computing. This is difficult in an existing company, because here we would have competed with products that generate billions in sales and withdrew resources from them. So we left Oracle in 2012 and locked ourselves in an apartment in San Mateo, Silicon Valley for five months to work on our own business.

Is it true that you chose the name Snowflake because you are an avid skier?

That’s true. When we started the company and discussed a name with our first major investor, we realized that we all enjoy skiing. I like the name, it has other connections to us too. Snow comes from the ‘cloud’. I can also pronounce ‘Snowflake’ well with my French accent. At Oracle, people often didn’t understand me when I said where I work.

Germany is an important location for you, you have one of your three research and development centers in Berlin …

… yes, I helped to build that up two years ago, I was there for six months. We now have 25 software developers here and are growing as fast as we can.

In your prospectus you name the cloud divisions of Amazon, Microsoft and Google as competitors. Why should a company choose Snowflake over one of these corporations?

We have the advantage that we do not bind our customers to the cloud of a single provider, but rather move a layer that can work with all clouds. In addition, our products are not completely comparable, and with Snowflake we offer features that others don’t.

You have a somewhat idiosyncratic relationship with these cloud providers and, in a certain way, are their friends and enemies at the same time …

… that is a very interesting dynamic indeed. We are competitors of these companies, but also partners because we help them bring company activities to the cloud. We are also one of their largest customers and generate revenue for them. When we compete, we try to be careful and respectful.