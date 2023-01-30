Image from the ‘Blind Trust’ program.

The Antena 3 program Blind trust went to the dating shows what the australopithecus does to the hominids: everything seems so simple, so innocent, so old when you think of them… Blind trust It did not have a second edition nor was it necessary; had a Compartir respectable, but it was not a clamor either – as The Colorado Grasshopper either The balloon goblin— Without prestige or laudatory glosses in the press, they remained in the memory and achieved a complicity among spectators capable of uniting one from Pacma with a bullfight.

Two years ago, Amazon Prime brought back the program and it didn’t make much noise, but this week the actress and journalist Sonia Mangas has brought back some moments from the program on the occasion of its twenty-first anniversary and, since we didn’t give it any importance last year, she doesn’t agree. More recommend viewing to those who missed it in their day. Is better Blind trust than, for example, any movie by Basilio Martín Patino? Well obviously not. It was just the seed the island of temptations when no one had an Instagram filter face yet. That’s why it’s interesting: because it was a—finally we can use the word properly—prototype of what we later took for granted: daily deception, flag drama, instrumentalization of the other. In Blind trust the viewer can relive those days of horrendous fashions and polytone sounds. One becomes aware of the fragility of a generation hit by the hangover of aesthetics clubbing without aesthetic interventions paid in installments, and without the “healthy cycles” of the gym creatures that populate Mediaset. Of this first quarter of a century it will be possible to know more through a pro that through so many works that wanted to be a mirror of a century that is just beginning to walk.

