In the middle of the last century, in the mid-1950s, the first trials took place with what we would come to know, years later, as cloud computing. If at that time it was already necessary to find more intelligent, integrated and secure ways to store data, imagine the importance of addressing these same issues today, when we are experiencing an accelerated digital transformation, in a period in which data is worth more than oil , as the London mathematician Clive Humby coined in 2006.

What seemed to be just a trend, ended up becoming the rule for businesses that seek efficiency and perpetuity. A scenario that became even more accentuated with the arrival of the pandemic last year, showing that companies of all sizes and segments could – or rather, should – find an agile solution in the cloud to adapt to new market demands. According to a recent report by IDC Brasil, the cloud is a fast way to increase the operational “resilience” of organizations, allowing agile repositioning in any context. No wonder, the forecasts of spending on infrastructure and cloud platforms in the country exceed billions.

In practice, this means that more and more companies are realizing the importance of the cloud for the sustainable evolution of business. A cloud strategy is essential for companies looking for efficiency, resource savings, reliability, robustness of data storage and computing capacity, which applies from large multinationals to small businesses.

A cloud to call your own

An intelligent journey to the cloud encompasses analytics and strategies that allow you to harness the full potential of this technology within the unique needs of each organization. Starting with the basics, you need to understand the types of environments available.

The public cloud offers services with an infrastructure managed and operated by a third-party provider, often shared with other companies. Private cloud refers to the cloud used exclusively by a single organization. It can be hosted either by an external provider or on its own servers. There is also the hybrid model, which brings together the best of the public and private cloud in the same environment, incorporating portability, orchestration and management.

According to a survey conducted by Red Hat of more than 1400 organizations worldwide, the hybrid cloud is considered a fundamental solution. For 27% of respondents, the 2021 cloud strategy will be hybrid. In turn, 17% will prioritize private cloud, 11% will focus on multi-cloud strategy and another 10% will invest in public cloud.

Moving forward is mandatory

Each format is suitable for a different type of need, but all allow for gains in flexibility and agility, as well as cost reduction and better control, which helps to avoid problems and correct faults quickly. To invest in the best option for their business, organizations rely on the support of open source technologies, which provide a consistent basis for any cloud deployment, whether public, private, hybrid or multicloud. Open source technology allows for more agility to unlock the potential for business innovation and modernization, enabling companies to keep pace with rapid and constant transformations.

Cloud has proven its importance for resilient and sustainable operations, generating competitive advantage. Whatever your industry – telecommunications, banking, healthcare or even livestock – in the current scenario, your organization needs to bet on the cloud, understanding that it is the big pot of gold for companies that want not only to survive, but mainly to grow in the operation and profitability.

*Gilson Magalhães is president of Red Hat Brasil

