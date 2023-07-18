Prices for clothes have fallen in Russia, Izvestiya was told on July 18 at the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies (CRPT).

Thus, the average cost for down jackets fell by 15% in the first half of the year to 8.4 thousand rubles compared to the same period in 2022. Raincoats also fell in price by 15%, to 6.4 thousand rubles, windbreakers – by 6%, to 3.3 thousand rubles, jackets – by 17%, to 3.8 thousand rubles. Only the average price for blouses in the specified period has not changed and amounts to 1 thousand rubles.

“Russian manufacturers are actively working to replace foreign companies that have left the Russian market. According to analytical data, not only production, but also sales of clothes have grown, ”Deputy General Director of the Center for the Development of Advanced Technologies Revaz Yusupov told Izvestia.

Thus, the sale of light industry goods, which are subject to mandatory labeling, reached almost 76.9 billion rubles on the domestic market. This is 8% higher than the same period last year, when Russians spent 71.1 billion rubles on clothing.

Earlier, on July 11, the CRPT reported that in June the average price for fur coats was almost 60 thousand rubles, which is 29% more than in March, when their cost was minimal – 46 thousand rubles. At the same time, there is an increase in demand for sheepskin fur products, and raccoon products are also becoming popular. The most expensive fur product sold in the first half of 2023 was an imported lynx fur coat, which was bought for 21.9 million rubles in the Moscow region.