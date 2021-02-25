Clothing industry Spinnova, which is developing an ecological alternative to cotton, is setting up a factory in Jyväskylä – now Swedish giant H&M has also started cooperating with it

Spinnova’s goal is to produce commercially recyclable, biodegradable fiber that does not contain harmful chemicals. Wood and textile or agricultural waste can be used as a raw material for the fiber.

Fiber Technology Company Spinnova, together with the pulp company Suzano, intends to establish a commercial-scale mill in Jyväskylä, where Spinnova already has a pilot mill and a research and development center.

The amount of the factory investment is EUR 22 million. Spinnova says fiber made from wood or waste streams will be available to textile companies in 2022. For the plant, Spinnova and Brazilian Suzano will set up a jointly-owned joint venture to manage and operate the plant’s production.

Spinnova is the technology supplier of the joint venture, and Suzano is responsible for the availability of the fiber raw material, microfibrillated cellulose.

Clothing production is a big polluter in the world. CEO of Spinnova Janne Porasen indeed, many textile players are now looking for ways to reduce emissions and their carbon footprint. The circular economy is also of interest to the industry.

According to the company, the fiber it produces uses 99 percent less water compared to the cotton value chain. In addition, wood and textile or agricultural waste such as wheat or barley straw can be used as a raw material for the fiber.

Spinnovan founders Poranen and Juha Salmela are both physicists who worked at VTT at the same time. From there, they left in 2014 to start their own business.

Marimekko started cooperating with Spinnova in 2017. A year ago, Poranen evaluated In an interview with HSThe company’s clothing may be on sale in a few years. At that time, Spinnova had made the first samples in collaboration with Marimekko.

After the Marimekko collaboration, Spinnova has developed its materials with Bestseller and Bergans. Now the Swedish chain H&M has also started cooperating with Spinnova.

Spinnova estimates that the value of the plant project will increase to as much as EUR 50 million, taking into account the infrastructure needed for raw material processing and fiber production, as well as real estate investment. The factory will be built and leased to the joint venture by Jykia, a real estate developer in Jyvässeudu.