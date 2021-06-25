Clothing industry Canada Goose, which makes down jackets, is giving up the use of fur in its products

Animal welfare organizations have criticized the clothing company for using wild coyote fur as a hem for the hoods of its jackets.

Down jackets well-known Canadian Canada Goose said on Thursday it would stop using fur in its products by the end of next year. The company told about its decision, among other things, the messaging service On Twitter.

It is about the company’s efforts to make its operations more responsible. For example, animal welfare organizations have criticized Canada Goose for years for using wild coyote fur as the hem of the hoods of its jackets.

For example, the international animal welfare organization Peta has called Canada Goose a symbol that “represents everything but heat”.

Most recently, Peta staged demonstrations against the company’s practices in March, at least in Montreal and New York.

Canada Goose also plans to stop buying fur by the end of this year. However, the company still uses goose and duck down in its coats, which Peta, for example, has also criticized.

Finnish dealer On the Patrol Fence website it is said that the down used in Canada Goose coats is created as a by-product of food production.

Founded in 1957, Canada Goose manufactures its products in Canada.

Many other fashion companies, such as Versace, Michael Kors and Gucci, have recently announced that they will stop using fur.