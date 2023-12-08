Clothing made by Uighur forced laborers is being imported to Europe on a large scale, it has emerged research from Uighur advocacy groups and the Helena Kennedy Center for International Justice. The researchers mention 39 major brands, including Mango, Primark, H&M, Vero Moda and luxury brands such as Hugo Boss, Tommy Hilfiger and Prada.

The Uyghurs are a Muslim minority within China, who are being imprisoned on a large scale by the Chinese government in so-called ‘re-education camps’, which human rights organizations describe as concentration camps. They are also used for forced labor. According to the researchers, 23 percent of global cotton products come from Xinjiang, the home region of the Uighurs.

The fashion companies themselves say they have no indications that Uyghur forced laborers are part of their production chains, but according to the researchers, independent checks in Xinjiang are virtually impossible. The researchers also see that many companies covertly apply strategies to conceal the role of Uyghur forced laborers in their production chain. For example, they change the names of production companies known to use Uighur forced laborers. “These strategies show that companies continue to benefit from forced labor, but disguise this under a thin veil of legitimacy.”

