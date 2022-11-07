British brand Marks & Spencer will finally leave Russia amid the situation in Ukraine

The British clothing manufacturer Marks & Spencer will leave the Russian market completely against the backdrop of the situation in Ukraine. It is reported RIA News with reference to the employees of the retailer.

According to the publication, all the brand’s stores will finally close in the country before the New Year, but the company’s representatives did not name the exact date of cessation of work. It is noted that at the moment, outlets are selling wardrobe items, shoes and accessories that have remained in warehouses in Russia.

In March, it was also said that the German clothing manufacturer Hugo Boss would stop working in Russia for an indefinite period. The same decision was announced by the Spanish retail company Inditex, which includes mass-market brands Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Oysho, Massimo Dutti and other brands. Inditex has completely closed shops and online sales of goods in the country.

In addition, in March, foreign retail platforms Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox and The Outnet also announced the suspension of sales of products to Russian buyers. A similar situation happened with the fashion brands Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Mango, Asos, Nike, as well as Adidas, Puma and other large companies.