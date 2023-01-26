MEXICO CITY 25-Jan-2023.-The sales of the National Association of Supermarkets and Department Stores (ANTAD) during 2022 grew 10.6 percent to equal units, which are those reported by stores with more than one year of operation.

But this year it is estimated same-store nominal growth of 5.2 percent, that is, half the growth registered in 2022.

In cumulative terms, the total sales generated by the stores associated with ANTAD amounted to one trillion 434 thousand 100 million pesos last year.

Vicente Yáñez, president of the organization, highlighted that the greatest growth in same-unit sales occurred in department stores, which in 2022 registered an increase of 11.9 percent, followed by self-service stores that showed an increase of 10.2 percent. in the indicator and specialized stores with an increase of 9.3 percent.

He explained that the sale of clothing and footwear, which is sold mainly in department stores, It was the merchandise that reported the highest growth in same-unit sales, with an increase of 14.4 percent compared to 2021. The sale of said merchandise represented 18.7 percent of the total sale of ANTAD.

The sale of supermarkets, specialized in groceries and perishables, which represented 33.8 percent of the total sales of ANTAD, had a same store growth of 11.6 percent. General merchandise, which represented 47.5 percent of ANTAD’s total sales, had a growth of 8.6 percent at same stores.

He added that in 2023, ANTAD Associates estimate an investment close to 1.8 billion dollarswhich will be used mainly for the construction of new stores, followed by remodeling, systems and technology, training and development of human capital, as well as logistics and distribution.

He revealed that in 2022 around 1.750 million dollars were invested; figure that was slightly higher than expected.