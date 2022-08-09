Clothes | Violent inflation has created a new trend in the USA – according to the WSJ, consumers are excited about used yoga pants

Lululemon set up a service through which customers can recycle and buy cheaper used gym clothes.

Stateside wildly galloping inflation has made citizens crave cheaper opportunities for shopping.

Now some Americans are starting to warm up to buying used sportswear, which has traditionally had a weak popularity on the second-hand market, says Wall Street Journal (WSJ). In addition to the price, there is a growing concern about the environmental burden caused by the textile industry.

Lululemon, known for its yoga clothes, has launched the Like New recycling project in the United States, where customers who donate their used Lululemon clothes receive a gift card in return.

Not all sports items are accepted in the service, such as sports bras, swimsuits and shoes, which sell poorly on the second-hand market. Another company, Trove Recommerce, is responsible for selecting and washing the products that end up on sale from the returned textiles.

CEO of Lululemon Calvin McDonald tells the WSJ that he initially doubted the idea of ​​selling used gym clothes.

“I would have been in the group that said ‘would people really do that?'” says McDonald.

After thinking about it for a while, he realized that people also accept many other things that are repeatedly used and washed, such as hotel bed sheets.

“For the younger generation, sharing clothes through rental services and buying somewhat used sports clothes are not so foreign.”

In the United States, 62 percent of young adults and millennials say they primarily try to look for used products before buying new goods or clothing, according to a report by Thred Up and Global Data.

According to the report, the market for used clothes, shoes and accessories in the United States is expected to grow by 23 percent this year to 43 billion dollars, or about 41 billion euros.