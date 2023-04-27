You have a credential of the National Institute for Older Adults (INAPAM) and you don’t know what it’s for? Here we tell you a way to put it to the best use in San Luis Potosí.

Having this credential has multiple benefits that sometimes we do not know what they are, if it is your case, we tell you what discounts do you have with INAPAM in San Luis Potosi.

Many know that this card, for the elderly, is used to get 50% discount on transportation, so there are grandparents who know her as ‘the credential of the half passage’.

But you should know that you can use it in many more places, such as stationery stores, furniture stores, shoe stores or clothing stores, even to fly by plane.

What discounts do I have with INAPAM in San Luis Potosí?

There is a long list of businesses that offer discounts with the INAPAM credential in San Luis Potosí, but here we will tell you which are the most common:

In food: You will find discounts ranging from 5% to 50% in tortilla shops, restaurants, grocery stores, butcher shops, candy stores, among others.

Legal advice and services: There are three places that offer discounts, in Cerritos the Public Notary No. 1, with a 20 percent discount and in Ciudad Fernández the Public Notary No. 3 with a 30% discount.

In Education, recreation and culture: you will find discounts from 5% to 57% in training centers, photographic studios, stationers and cybers.

Health: There are discounts ranging from 5% to 75% in pharmacies, medical offices, dentists, ophthalmologists, among others.

If you want clothes, in dress and home You will find discounts ranging from 5% to 50% in shopping malls, auto parts stores, hardware stores, shoe stores, furniture stores, clothing stores