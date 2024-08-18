Clothes | Simone Biles had a style mistake at a bad time

Clothing|The gymnastics superstar was cheering on her husband Jonathan Owens.

of Paris Olympic hero Simone Biles walked into an American football match in his home country of the USA and caused a stir with his outfit.

It was an NFL practice game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Biles, 27, husband Jonathan Owens plays for the Bears. Owens garnered attention in Paris as he cheered on his wife wearing a Biles fan shirt. The defender received special permission from his club for a trip to France in the middle of the training camp.

Biles continued on her husband’s path and came to Chicago’s practice game wearing a jacket emblazoned with pictures of Owens. Unfortunately, the jacket was apparently from last season, when Owens was still playing for the Green Bay Packers.

The jacket featured Packers logos.

The Bears and Packers are arch-rivals in the NFL, having been neck-and-neck for over a century.

The style of the party drew attention for example of The Athletic supplier Chase Daniel.

Daniel took it with humor, but many American X users were very upset. Biles was accused, for example, of being “ridiculously indifferent” and “insulting her husband”.

“Epic mess”, one summed it up.

Despite the style issue, Simone Biles is perhaps the most beloved athlete in the USA.

Biles won three golds and one silver in Paris. He has already won 11 medals in his illustrious Olympic career, which together with 30 MM medals makes him the most successful gymnast of all time.

Biles also injured her ankle in Paris, which is why she wore a chunky ankle brace on her left leg for the Bears game.

Owens and the Bears’ season begins on Sunday, September 8.