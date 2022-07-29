EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section openly for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

Upcycling is a trend that seeks to go against the trends. That is what Karla Tovar talks about in her house in Caracas where she accumulates jeans old, broken and very used, which he receives as a donation as raw material for his brand of jackets and accessories 2nd Chance, with which he gives a second chance to what others discard. She is a 43-year-old industrial designer converted to fashion design and activism, standing against the tide of fast fashion and the unbridled consumerism generated by the trending factories of the moment like the online shopping giant Shein. From the fabric of a jean comes a new design of more value than the material from which it is made and was going to be discarded. From that piece a design starts and the tangle of threads that remains from the cutting and the small remnants of the cut end up somewhere in the asymmetrical jackets that he makes with the maxim of generating zero waste.

That’s what he preaches upcycling with many years of travel in Europe and that has already made its way in Latin America with great advances in countries like Chile, where a group called Docena up-recycles part of the tons of clothing that are abandoned in the Atacama desert and where a couple of years ago Ecocitex opened, the first recycling plant that converts discarded parts into threads.

Karla Tovar, in her workshop, sews a bucket hat with old jeans, on July 15, 2022. Gaby Oráa Karla works in her sustainable fashion workshop, 2nd Chance. Gaby Oráa Jackets made by Tovar. Gaby Oráa Karla Tovar in her workshop. Gaby Oráa

This movement begins to make noise in an impoverished Venezuela after a long political and economic crisis, just when the phenomenon of bales of clothing, that harsh indicator of inequality that is very common in Central American countries like Guatemala, stands out with the accelerated opening of stores that sell cheap: second-hand garments for barely a dollar that come from discards and donations from developed countries and are bought in boxes by the kilo almost regardless of their content, their origin and under what conditions those who made them worked. A model that, although it circulates useful clothing before taking it to the dump and gives low-income families the possibility of accessing clothing, is also the mirror of the overproduction of the textile industry, the second most polluting on the planet. The importation of second-hand clothing —much of it collected as a donation, but which ends up being sold— has become a lucrative business in the region with serious consequences for local producers, which is why in some countries such as Mexico, Argentina and Bolivia they have brake put.

In the Venezuela of free imports almost without paying tariffs, this market is growing, but initiatives such as 2nd Chance that seek sustainability are also multiplying. “It is very difficult to make 100% sustainable clothing, because the traceability chain is very long,” warns Tovar. “The solution is to stop producing so much, use what exists, take care of the clothes you have and circulate. Also in stopping inventing artificial needs like Shein that generates more than 120 weekly trends and is the example of ultra fast fashion. The upcycling It is going to be the fabric of the future, because it is going to reach a point where we are only going to be able to work with what is already done”.

The solution is to stop producing so much, use what exists, take care of the clothes you have

Tovar coordinates the Venezuelan chapter of the Fashion Revolution movement that Carry Somers and Orsola De Castro founded in 2013 in response to the collapse of Rana Plaza, the huge textile center in Bangladesh in which more than a thousand people employed in maquiladoras of large international brands died. They are already in more than 90 countries demanding transparency from the textile industry and promoting ethical and sustainable practices. From there, Tovar seeks to raise awareness not only about the environmental footprint of clothing consumption but also about the social and economic impact in the Venezuelan context. “No brand can say that it is sustainable in Venezuela if it pays its seamstresses the minimum wage, because that is a salary that does not allow them to survive,” says the designer, who warns about the repetition of the deplorable conditions reported in Asian countries, in small factories in Caracas that work for the fast fashion.

“It is a problem to do activism in Venezuela because there is a bubble in the world of fashion. And fashion is a political fact, it is the second skin we wear, it says who we are”, she comments. “With the upcycling it happens that many think that it is something dirty, broken, used, but we are building with the garbage that others leave and it is not to create a new trend. My stitches don’t have to be perfect, because the most beautiful thing about upcycling it is the imperfection that allows you to preserve the history of the original piece.”

scraps of kite and guts

Emilio Martínez Pietri returned to Venezuela shortly before the pandemic to process his family’s passports. The confinement left him trapped in the country from which he had left to be an agricultural engineer. From the confinement came his Kiteloops entrepreneurship and the reasons to stay. Since 2020 he makes jackets from kite (kites, with a great vocation for windproof garments), paragliders and parachutes. Thinking about one of his hobbies from December to April, when the wind reaches the Guataparo Dam, in the State of Carabobo, in the center of the country, an area where he lives, his company arose. The designer collects the old equipment in the schools of the discipline. Some 500 people currently practice kitesurfing in Venezuela, but it is an elite sport that is growing. According to his calculations, every year around the world some 150,000 pieces of equipment are produced made with this nylon fabric, whose plastic microfibers are highly polluting.

Martínez Pietri, 41, at the Kiteloops workshop in Valencia, Venezuela, on July 20. Gaby Oráa The founder of the brand washes and prepares donated kites to make jackets, bags and hats. Gaby Oráa Martínez Pietri marks the pattern to cut for a jacket. Gaby Oráa Detail of a jacket made in the Kiteloops workshop. Gaby Oráa

On his cutting table he stretches out a kite several meters long that previously floated in the sea and was discarded because it was obsolete or had been damaged by the sun and rubbing against the sand. The very design of the kite, colorful and beachy, guides the cut and the appearance that the jackets will later have “that sound like a bag of Doritos”, as the creator of the brand says. “If I don’t recover these kites, they would go to a landfill”, he adds and recognizes himself as an accumulator of whatever remains of the kit, which he saves for new developments.

Access to the raw material is through the schools that train these disciplines on the Venezuelan beaches of Adícora, El Yaque, Lido or Los Roques. But its biggest challenge is to produce at the costs of a hard-hit economy like Venezuela’s and on a small scale, dedicated —or personalized— and that tell a story. For example, he has the kite that recently broke a flight record in Apure and that legacy will be incorporated into the garments he designs with a label that reminds the person wearing the jacket that that kite did that feat. He also made one for the Venezuelan kitesurfer Sergio Hurtado with whom he took his first steps in the sport at the age of 11. The wear on a pattern, which is not hidden in the clothing, is another message that shows that this piece was made with recycled materials.

His jackets have an audience that goes to sports stores. With her production costs, she can make four to five garments per week. With that, it is difficult for him to compete with the big fast fashion brands that flood this niche. The upcycling is also part of slow fashion, or slow fashion, and in those conditions it must be consumed and understood. Fabiola Rojas, who works half the day as a counselor in a school and the other sews the pieces that Emilio cuts, says that she has never made “one the same as another, even if they come from the same kite.” The brand offers a lifetime repair guarantee as against the cheap and fleeting fashion of now.

Luisa Nieto in her workshop, in Caracas (Venezuela), on July 18, 2022. Gaby Oráa The creator of Tripeando in a rubber factory where they donate the raw material for her clothing. Gaby Oráa Grandson working in his workshop. Gaby Oráa Nieto fixes a bag for display during an event in Caracas. Gaby Oráa

14 years ago, one of her children gave Luisa Nieto a gift made from recycled materials. That school assignment lit a spark that allowed him to find sustenance and emotional stability in a difficult stage of his life and today it is his purpose: to make clothes and accessories with rubber casings, which accumulate in landfills and last nearly a thousand years to degrade. . Her brand is called Tripeando, which alludes to the material she works with and her state of mind when doing it. Tripear is an Americanism that in countries like Venezuela is equivalent to having a good time. She stumbled upon a couple of guts from a street food cart abandoned on a Caracas street and that’s how it all started.

High fashion designers have been recycling old collections to create new ones for decades. Some international firms have also resorted to this technique as a means of saving. Like 2nd Chance, Kiteloops and Tripeando, dozens of brands are rethinking fashion made in Venezuela. At 51 years of age, Nieto is a reference in upcycling in the country and his work has been seen on catwalks and costumes for plays and artists. The artisan, as she likes to be called, allows the grooves, numbers or particularities of the material to be visible in the handbags, harnesses, breastplates and other accessories that she makes with recycled rubber casings. Once she collects the tires from rubber tappers in the city, the pieces go through a disinfection process that lasts five days, before moving on to her new life. “Many times with recycling there is a reaction of disgust to the waste, that is why we supra recyclers raise the level so that the garment is appreciated through the design and thus we break the ice with which it is consumed and we can carry a message and raise awareness in the community. people. But we swim against the tide.”