A white-red-white galon stripe brings a woman in Grodno a fine. Olga Deksnis tells of the stormy times in Minsk. Episode 59.

Last Sunday I took the metro in Minsk, the trains were quiet and deserted. At eleven in the morning the whole city was still asleep. The memory of August 2020 came back. When we rode the metro and the metro driver of the train, crammed with clever people holding balloons and flags in their hands, shouted: “Long live Belarus!” And the whole wagon replied in unison: “Long live forever!” You know, that reminded of Victory Day (May 9, national holiday in countries of the former USSR, on which the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945 is commemorated, editor’s note).

Fortunately, the mobile Internet is no longer turned off on Sundays, it has become warmer outside and people are now coming back to the protest demonstrations in large numbers. The human rights organization Vyasna has published lists of all those arrested throughout Belarus. On the evening of January 31st, about 170 people did not return to their warm homes but remained in prison awaiting their verdict. The Belarusians have not agreed with how the elections “took place” for half a year. And no matter what repression they are subjected to, they never stop fighting for their voices.

We have already “got used” to absurd arrests. But I cannot leave the following story unmentioned. In January, Lyubov Sarlaj, mother of two young children, went for a walk with her friend in the center of Grodno. As they were getting a coffee, she saw OMON men running towards her. She wore trousers with galon stripes, i.e. a border attached to the side, reminiscent of the white-red-white symbolism that is now being eradicated by those in power everywhere.

“It was a completely normal day off, no demos or protest events,” says Lyubov. We just wanted to get some fresh air, chat, go for a walk. But when we were on the way back to my car, the OMON special police came with the intention of arresting me. I was confused. I only had a few unobserved seconds to let my family know that I probably wouldn’t be home overnight.

Litigation via Skype

A little later I tried to at least find out the reason for the arrest. They asked me, “You mean to say that you are wearing pants like this for no reason?” It turned out that my clothes are disturbing public order. I explained in court that I have been wearing these patterned lined pants since 2014.

Ultimately, Lyubov was detained for a day, then she was released because she was on maternity leave and her children were waiting for her at home.

“The trial took place on Skype one day after the incident,” recalls Lyubov. The witness (an OMON employee who arrested the woman) said: Lyubov Sarlaj shouted, “Long live Belarus”. “But I wasn’t wearing a mask and it is clear from the video footage that nothing like this happened. The court ignored that. I have to pay a fine of 187 euros (converted) and was charged with violating the order to hold mass events (Article 23.34 of the Administrative Offenses Act).

Lyubov has not yet paid the fine to the state budget, but has appealed against the judgment.

“It’s really stupid and absurd. I will continue to wear the pants. After this incident, the newspapers wrote about me and the police gave me a crooked look. After the elections, when the rulers decided to silence all Belarusians, I could not stand idly by these injustices. I went to demos in August and September. I’m supposed to start work again on March 8th, at the post office. But they have already given me to understand that I will face difficulties there because of my political views. But even if they kick me out, I’ll stick to my opinion. “

Translated from the Russian Gaby Coldewey