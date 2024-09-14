Clothes | An entrance fee of up to 30 euros to the influencers’ flea market: This is how the organizer justifies it

Clothing|The event is organized by the Norwegian company Tise.

Helsinki 27.9.-28.9 will be organized at Kattilahalli. for the first time a flea market event called Tise second hand market. Several influencers and public figures gather at the event to sell their clothes.

What is surprising is that the participants are asked for an entrance fee of at least fifteen, at most thirty euros.

The event the background is the Norwegian-based company Tise, founded in 2014, which was brought to Finland in 2020.

Country manager of Suomen Tise Laura Laakso says that the flea market event is one of the company’s many experiments. In 2022, Tise held a pop-up store in the Forum shopping center. Last summer, the company organized a tour in which four different locations were visited during major events such as festivals.

Second hand market according to Laakso, the entrance fee is due to the event’s program and catering. In addition to the clothes, the event will have various drink and food stations in the style of a fair, as well as, for example, a DJ. The event has an age limit of 18 years.

“It’s more of an all-day event than just coming there to buy a certain second-hand product,” says Laakso.

The event ends on Saturday 28 September. For aftermarket sequels featuring, for example, a singer-songwriter Alma for the first time with his DJ set called Alma and Friends.

“At that point, there is no such second-hand sales event anymore. It’s just such a club event,” says Laakso.

According to Laakso, the event’s clothing selection is carefully curated. Sellers have been advised not to bring fast fashion clothing for sale. In addition to public figures, sellers at the event will be sellers who have been successful in the Tise application.

of the valley according to the reception of the event has been positive, but not all of the thousand tickets have been sold yet.