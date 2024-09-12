Clothes | A woman from Espoo was not allowed to sell her dress because of Marimekko’s policy – this is what the researcher commented

Clothing|According to PhD researcher Heidi Härkönen, the mainstream of legal scholars is of the opinion that a legally acquired product can be modified and sold as desired.

Clothing and textile company Marimekkon interprets the copyrights of its fabrics in the opposite way to the vast majority of legal scholars, says a postdoctoral researcher specializing in fashion law Heidi Härkönen from the University of Turku.

According to him, legal scholars are mostly of the opinion that intellectual property rights such as copyrights should not prevent so-called upcycling, even if it is commercial. In Finnish, the term means re-processing or re-production from waste, rubbish, discarded or worthless product.