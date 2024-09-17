Clothes | A teenager’s shorts were torn at school in Helsinki: Now the guardian demands money as compensation

Clothing|The guardian demands money from Helsinki for the child’s broken clothes at school. The city agreed to the demand for “reasonable reasons”.

Supporter demanded money from the city of Helsinki as compensation for the child’s broken clothes at school.

The 7th grade student was cleaning the technical work class on the school’s cleaning day in May. The students had to carry ruined work and things accumulated during the year to the garbage shed. The canopy is located approximately 50 meters from the classroom.

Pupil carried trash to the roof and poured metal trash from the bucket into the recycling bin. In this situation, the student’s shorts had hit something sharp in such a way that they were torn. However, the tear was only discovered later.

The school offered the opportunity and help to repair the shorts.

In August, the city received a claim for damages of 22.99 euros due to the student’s torn shorts. According to the claimant, there were “risks” in the assignment given to the student. In addition, the shorts had been brand new: bought only the previous week.

City states in its decision that the damage did not occur due to the error or negligence of an employee or official of the City of Helsinki.

The law states that damage caused intentionally, damage caused by mistake or negligence should be compensated.

Therefore, the city would not be liable for compensation. However, the city can use discretion in the matter.

The city of Helsinki decided for “reasonable reasons” to accept the requested compensation for the broken shorts.