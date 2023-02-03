Monterrey, Nuevo León.- Two days after the PRI and the PAN in the local Congress endorsed initiate a political trial against Governor Samuel GarcíaPresident Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the Secretary of the Interior, Adam Augusto Lopez, endorsed yesterday to the emecista.

The accolade started it Lopez Obrador in his morning at the National Palace, where he argued that Garcia is facing “blackmail” and “moches” of his opponents, and hours later the head of Segob continued with an unexpected visit to the State.

Taking advantage of a question about an alleged irregular use of cranes in Nuevo León, the The President expressed his support for García before the process that he faces for not presenting the 2023 Budget on time and not publishing legislative decrees.

“We have a very good relationship with the Governor samuel garcia“, said AMLO. “I take this opportunity to say that we support the Governor of Nuevo León because a lawsuit has been filed to challenge him.

“They want to remove him from office,” he said. “He does not have a majority in Congress, his adversaries agreed and they wanted to impose a budget on him.”

Last Tuesday, the Congressional Anti-Corruption Commission local approved to initiate a Garcia’s political trial with the vote in favor of the PRI and PAN, the opposition of MC and one vote against and one abstention from the legislators linked to the 4T.

is accused Garcia of serious violations of the local Constitution for not presenting on November 20 the Budget 2023 -although in January he delivered it and it was endorsed by Congress- and for failing to comply with the publication of decrees.

As approved, García must appear on Feb. 10 before the Commission, which will decide whether to continue with the process and the possible sanction, which could be his dismissal as Governor, although the emecista can protect himself.

Yesterday, the President maintained that García is resisting pressure related to “blackmail” and “moches.”

“There are even theses,” he maintained, “case law, that when the budget is not approved or published by the Executive, it is possible to govern with the previous budget.

“He is not,” he pointed out, “committing any crime, he is resisting a pressure that has to do with blackmail, what the Moches were like before, what had to be given to the parties from the budget”.

topped off calling on García’s opponents to reconsider to avoid “political instability” in Nuevo León.

After the endorsement of the President, the emecista received the Secretary of the Interior at his home in San Pedroan unscheduled visit that was handled in total discretion.

Even officials from the Segob delegation said they were not aware of the visit.

“The Secretary arrives and he is already waiting for me at the (Government) Palace,” García said in the morning to avoid answering about the political trial.

However, the meeting did not take place in the Palace, but in the Governor’s residence in San Salvador, where, according to sources, García and López ate accompanied only by military commanders.

They shared in their networks the same photo and textin which they assured that they reviewed the progress of the Cuchillo 2 Aqueduct and the Suburban Train.

Also on December 2, López Obrador publicly supported García, on that occasion pointing out that he was suffering a “political onslaught” by the PRI and PAN before the election of the new State Attorney.