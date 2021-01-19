Lille (North), correspondence.

“ I You have to wait at least three weeks to get an answer … “ Nathalie Desrumaux is an actress. This Tuesday morning, she had a casting for a television series, but, since the closings of theaters and cinema, her agenda is very light. A few hours later, she arrives in front of the prefecture of Lille (North), red flag of the French Syndicate of Interpreters (SFA) CGT in hand, before leaving in procession towards the regional direction of cultural affairs (Drac) of Hauts- of France. She responded to the united call to “save culture” and “work anyway”. The movement, carried in particular by the CGT spectacle, has spread to more than twenty cities.

“What we would like is to work”

“I renewed my rights (to the intermittent regime – Editor’s note) just before the confinement of March”, she confides. The “white year” granted by the government guarantees him income until next August, but after? “Young people will have even more trouble getting started”, adds Marion Martel, also an actress. “There are a lot of rehearsals of shows at the moment, but there will be a traffic jam next year, because we will not be able to play everything at the same time, she remarks. Places of worship are open, let’s make sure that places of culture are too, of course with health measures. In other countries this is done. “” We have no prospects and we are not told anything. The casserole is simmering, it will end up exploding ”, warns Nathalie Desrumaux.

“It’s sad a life without culture”, let go Aurélia and Jérémy, young fans of concerts and festivals, “In support” because they have “In (their) family of intermittent entertainment workers”. “What we would like is to work”, insists Vincent Dhélin, regional delegate of the National Union of Performing Arts (Synavi), which brings together theater companies. His is called Crazy Reaction and hopes to play Game over, by Samuel Beckett, next April in Boulogne-sur-Mer (Pas-de-Calais). During a first demonstration on December 15, a delegation was received at the Drac. “We had made concrete proposals, he explains, including funding for teams and independent locations, so that we can continue to work. Support also for rehearsals and residencies, for the invention of new projects… We had made this calculation: for a team of 5 people over a month, that represents 10,000 euros. For 100 teams in Hauts-de-France, 1 million euros. Of the 35 million euros promised by Rose lyne Bachelot in November, it is not excessive. But we have not had any announcements since then in the regions… ”

“The Ministry of Culture is very concerned about the private theater, but the independent sector seems forgotten. We see ourselves as the public service of culture, with maximum openness to all and affordable prices, thanks to subsidies ”, insists Catherine Gilleron, from the Théâtre de la Verrière in Lille. “In the end, we hack, concludes Jean-Maximilien Sobocinski, actor and activist of the SFA-CGT. Monday morning, I was in Boulogne-sur-Mer, for a workshop in a theater option class, in front of masked high school students. This is terrible. They should have seen five or six shows since the start of the school year, they haven’t seen any. “