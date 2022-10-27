The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close Warda Al Mawardi Grocery on Al Dhafra Street in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license No. CN-1031449, for violating Law No. 2 of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto, as well as for its seriousness. on public health.

The authority explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the facility’s failure to implement food safety requirements, which affects the level of food safety and consumer health, as high-risk items that affect the safety of food items were repeated without the facility taking corrective measures to stop the effects of these violations. Noting that despite the successive inspections of the facility, its officials did not respond to the inspectors’ observations related to food health and safety requirements.

According to the authority, the violations included the practice of grocery and cafeteria activities without obtaining a no-objection certificate from the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority or providing the required health requirements, non-compliance with the requirements of a grocery project (walls, shelves and floors), failure to provide a washing area and a matching hand sink, thawing food Frozen at an inappropriate temperature, which leads to its spoilage. Accumulating large quantities of food without applying the health requirements that guarantee the safety of the stored food, which exposes the site to the spread of insects and rodents due to the inability to clean and control it continuously.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will remain in effect until the violation conditions are corrected and the facility meets all the necessary requirements to ensure the health and safety of food.

She stated that the administrative closure decisions and the detection of the observed abuses come within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments comply with food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by the inspectors of the authority to ensure that Comply with food safety requirements.

The authority called on the public to communicate with it, and to report any violations that are monitored in any food establishment or when they suspect the contents of the food item by calling the toll-free number of the Abu Dhabi government 800555 so that the authority’s inspectors can take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi .