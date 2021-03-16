Burdened with confusion, anguish and uncertainty, dozens of patients and members of the PAMI they came all morning to the front door of the Spanish Hospital. Some because they had assigned shifts, or scheduled for the next few days; others because they have relatives hospitalized there. All looking for information and certainties. A red and white sash warned that the hospital had been closed, a measure that triggered crosses between officials of the national and Buenos Aires governments. But to the affiliates who are served in a brick building of Belgrano and Rioja they cared about something else.

The Government Control Agency (AGC) concluded that “70% of the building was in no condition to function.” With this radical evaluation, this control entity of the City closed the hospital and forced PAMI to carry out derivations of urgency to serve its affiliates and affiliates.

According to the authorities of the social work, in the place they attend to 71 thousand people of legal age. It is also the largest referral center for COVID patients in the City, said Luana Volnovich, president of PAMI. He explained that in these hours 26 surgeries, 680 shifts, the care of 93 cancer patients and 8 who had to undergo chemotherapy treatments were scheduled.

In this context, PAMI reported that all spontaneous consultations per guard will be referred to Milstein Hospital, former French hospital, located a few blocks from the Spanish one, in La Rioja 951. “While life-threatening surgeries are scheduled, will take place in the hospital. The outpatient clinic shifts and the radiotherapy service for cancer patients were rescheduled. And in the next few hours the affiliates and affiliates will be contacted through the telephone service to schedule new shifts “, informed spokesmen of the social work.

The head of PAMI, Luana Volnovich, at the door of the Spanish Hospital, which was closed by the Buenos Aires government and sparked a political fight. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

Regarding the people who are admitted to the hospital, from the PAMI they clarified that will not be transferred: “Very specific logistics are needed, a protocol that is also traversed by the pandemic. Family members have to be informed and also authorize it,” they reported.

The Spanish Hospital has been in the midst of a deep economic conflict and has been in great decline for decades. On this occasion, the AGC found an unviable establishment at the level of the infrastructure. As reported from the entity, there were no emergency lights in the means of egress; there was no registration or maintenance of the fire facilities; they found electrical installations with exposed and melted wires; lack of maintenance (and maintenance record) in 12 elevators, forklifts and water heaters; They found 3 tanks of 25 liters of diesel in the basement. And they concluded that 70% of the building -with 11 floors and 2 basements- “It is not in a condition to function.”

It is also intervened by the Justice. As Volnovich said, PAMI “is co-administrator of the hospital and works permanently in conjunction with the trustee” in charge. From the social work they questioned the closure, not the failures detected in the inspection: “The notice is perfect because it is what an inspection department has to do. That helps us, it is they (the AGC) who in theory should use your knowledge to guarantee the safety of people “the official told the media.

Confusion among PAMI affiliates due to the closure of the Spanish Hospital, which was closed after an inspection by the Buenos Aires government. Photo: Guillermo Rodríguez Adami

The hospital building belongs to the Spanish Association of Mutual Aids, who opened it on December 8, 1877. But medical care is in the hands of PAMI. In fact, the members of the Spanish Hospital that until December 2019 had preferential care to keep their family doctors and specialists, stopped having this benefit and were left without medical coverage.

Therefore, as he learned Clarion, there were life members who, to keep their usual doctors, made address change from Province to Capital to serve as PAMI affiliates. Many of them were written down by their parents, Spanish immigrants, when they were born. And they were never erased. Until the hospital fell into crisis, it accumulated debt and ended up being managed by PAMI.

Dolores González is 82 years old and has always been in Spanish, because she has been a partner since she was born. “I have a shift for Wednesday, I called to confirm and They told me that today and tomorrow they do not attend, but call early Wednesday to see if the hospital works, “he told Clarion. And he added: “I was unable to attend to this transfer for a year. I came back last year as a PAMI affiliate and found it better, cleaner and tidier. And when they order me, I appear as a former partner, so I have my whole story. clinic and my usual doctors there “.

The hospital was born as “Sala Española de Comercio y Asilo de Beneficencia” in 1852. It was the first Spanish group to settle in the country and which welcomed the huge migration that came from Spain; a migratory wave that was accentuated in the late 1800s and early 1900s. During those years, the immigrant communities also founded other hospitals, such as the Italian, the German and the British. With different complexities, they came through. All three offer their own health plans. There were others who were shipwrecked, such as the Portuguese and Israelite communities. While that of the French, like the Spanish, was also absorbed by PAMI.

