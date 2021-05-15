VThe diving jumpers of the Höchst SV could only dream of optimal conditions. The stadium pool offers the Frankfurt salti and screw specialists only in summer the opportunity to daringly plunge down from the ten-meter tower. In winter, the aerial acrobats always had to be content with the Rebstock pool and its half-height scaffolding. Concentrated practice without disturbing bathers and in the immediate vicinity of a trampoline and schnitzel pits, as is the rule in strongholds like Berlin, is something the people of Frankfurt only know from training camps or excursions.

Nevertheless, the title Federal Young Talent Base has been earned on the Main. Time and again, talents made it into the national squad from here. Anyone who saw themselves called to higher things and was ready to switch to a federal base had a good foundation there. Pawel Brendler, for example, only narrowly failed at an Olympic start in Beijing in 2008. Michael Alt, who now promotes the next generation himself, turned out to be strong enough to be integrated into the training group of Olympic wide Sascha Klein. This summer, 14-year-old Max Wittig will be able to introduce himself for a month in Leipzig.

On the verge of giving up everything

The national titles and medals are closely linked to Susanne Beyer. In addition to her full-time job in the IT industry, the trainer has been teaching her athletes everything they need for a spectacular dive for more than 20 years. But now the committed jumping attendant of the Hessian Swimming Association is about to give up everything.

Due to the closure of the Rebstock pool, the specialist sees no more suitable training opportunities for her active people for most of the year until the planned reopening of the new building in 2025. The substructure in the Höchst indoor swimming pool, which alone still has jumping heights of one and three meters, is not stable enough for the boards that competitive athletes need. “There is a high risk of injury,” says Beyer.



It’s history: The Frankfurter Rebstockbad, here in 2021, will be closed.

:



Image: Lucas Bäuml





She had pointed out the lack of alternatives early on. But the call went unheard. On her own, she had an offer for the roofing of the diving tower in the stadium pool drawn up. The cost point was one million euros. According to managing director Boris Zielinski, the pool companies came to the conclusion that there was “a package of reasons” for this not to be possible. “Building alone is not enough,” says Zielinski and gives examples: The entertainment, the energy expenditure should be taken into account. In addition, there is not enough space around the tower.

Horst Schauer, the chairman of the Höchst SV, objects that they have contributed to the costs. The chairman of the sports district, Roland Frischkorn, and Michael Ulmer, the sports director of SG Frankfurt, had suggested that the Goethe pool, which is also included in the city’s pool concept and which is also to be equipped with a diving tower as a swimming center, should be pulled up before the Rebstock pool is demolished. The outgoing Frankfurt sports director Markus Frank rejected such plans with reference to the ailing condition of the fun pool and the tight coffers.

Jumpers will stop

Until recently, the diver could hope for a reprieve until autumn. But due to the pandemic-related restrictions, they are already on a forced break. The stadium pool, in which they also store material for dry training, is still closed. According to Beyer, the Riedbad, which the bathing companies offer them as a transition, does not have an anti-slip surface on the five-meter tower, as is necessary for the runs of the athletes, and there are no suitable boards there. In addition, it is still too cold for jumping training outdoors. “Unlike the swimmers, we are not in the water most of the time.”

After years of exhausting struggle for the interests of her athletes, Beyer threatens to give up. Schauer sees the department facing a drastic upheaval. “We have to see that we keep a few trainers and take care of the children and young people on a makeshift basis until the new Rebstock pool opens.” Half of the 40 or so divers will leave or stop. The quality that the department currently has will no longer be achieved.

There is no other location in Hesse where the Olympic discipline is practiced at competitive sports level. Schauer sees “an orchid” dying, Frischkorn an “advertising medium” for the city dies. “Every politician likes to adorn himself with medal winners,” says the sports circle chairman. “But when it comes to concrete support, there is a problem.”