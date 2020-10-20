Me William Bourdon says he is “quite worried and preoccupied by this kind of semantic headlong rush which tramples on a certain number of fundamental principles of our rule of law and our democracy”.

The Pantin mosque (Seine-Saint-Denis) will close for six months from Wednesday. This closure notice highlights two grievances: the personality of the imam who officiates in this mosque welcoming around 1,500 worshipers and the sharing of a video on his Facebook page denouncing the course showing caricatures of Samuel Paty, the murdered professor Friday.

“It is normal after an attack which upsets public opinion that the State wonders about possible gaps”, estimates Tuesday, October 20 on franceinfo William Bourdon, lawyer of the association BarakaCity that the government intends to dissolve. But William Bourdon is worried “to see again public officials of this country switch in a caricature, hasty way, in a kind of demagogic escalation”.

franceinfo: Are there going to be legal remedies against this closure?

William Bourdon: Yes, there will certainly be remedies. This decision is normal and abnormal. It is normal after an attack which upsets public opinion that the State wonders about possible gaps or flaws in the system, but it is abnormal to see again public officials of this country switch in a caricatured way, precipitated, in a kind of demagogic escalation with completely anxiety-provoking elements of language. Gérald Darmanin said there were going to be police operations to intimidate. Since when did police in the public domain conduct operations to intimidate? Need I remind you that each time there has been an attack in this country, this escalation has been accompanied by a legislative escalation and very often after the fact, with a critical eye exercised by the European institutions, we see that ‘we haven’t learned the lessons.

What lessons should we learn?

The Pharos platform, why did it not work on all the messages that were posted in relation to this poor professor who was the victim of this despicable attack? There are technical questions that must be asked before falling into this kind of one-upmanship.

It contributes to institutionalize with its elements of language a logic of suspicion that is spreading in this country like a plague, like a curse, amalgamation and confusion between perfectly republican Muslims, who respect the law, and Islamists whom he must be pursued with the greatest vigor.William Bourdon, lawyerto franceinfo

The government accuses certain mosques and associations of encouraging a form of political Islamism. What do you think ?

It is facade and public and political communication. We fought to obtain cancellations, sometimes in total discretion. As a lawyer for BarakaCity, I must remember that there is an investigation that has not been conducted in a cuddly fashion for years and years to try to determine if there was any hint of a link with the financing of terrorist action and humanitarian action that benefited millions of people in BarakaCity and there was a dismissal. I would like to be called back. So, I am quite worried and concerned about this kind of semantic headlong rush which tramples on a number of fundamental principles of our rule of law and our democracy.

Is there a risk of stigmatization?

Obviously, this country has been caught up in a kind of leprosy for years, at the same time an authoritarian drift of politicians and sometimes public figures to survive in the media. All the European institutions, the Council of Europe, the High Commission of the United Nations Council have sent very powerful messages. They have been on alert for 24 hours that a number of politicians in this country behave like arsonist firefighters.