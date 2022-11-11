The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the facility “Kashiri Tea Team Cafeteria – Branch” in Abu Dhabi, for violating the Food Law in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued under it, and for its danger to public health.

She explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of repeated high-risk violations and the facility’s failure to implement food safety requirements, which affects the level of food safety and consumer health, including poor general hygiene of the facility and equipment, the spread of insects in the kitchen, and monitoring of food preservation cooked in Inappropriate temperature.

Despite the successive inspection of the facility, the inspectors’ observations related to food health and safety requirements were not responded to, as the inspectors issued five violations and a warning of administrative closure, in addition to meeting with the facility’s official to develop a corrective plan to avoid closure, but it did not correct its conditions.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure will remain in effect until the violation conditions are corrected and the facility meets all the necessary requirements to ensure the health and safety of food.

She stated that the administrative closure decisions and the detection of the observed abuses come within the framework of the inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by the authority’s inspectors to ensure their compliance with safety requirements. food.