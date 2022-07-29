The Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” announced the closure of a health center for COVID-19 services from the vehicle in Al Shamkha, Abu Dhabi, as of August 1, 2022. It said that those wishing to conduct a nasal swab examination or take a COVID vaccination in Abu Dhabi can book an appointment at any of the health centers for COVID-services. 19 of the vehicle through the application of the company “SEHA”.

Those interested can view the centers’ websites through the link: http://https://goo.gl/maps/3VTQJXi9QsmEqP519

SEHA provides a number of Covid-19 service centers from the vehicle in all emirates of the country, in order to facilitate the citizens and residents, and provide them with the best services.

For full details about the nearest location of the Covid-19 service centers from the vehicle, please visit the website: https://www.seha.ae/screening-locations/You can also book an appointment through the SEHA smart app.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

