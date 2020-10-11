The general delegate of the union sport and cycles also ensures that in the sports halls have been set up “drastic health protocols, validated by the Ministry of Health”.

“The situation is totally unfair and unjustified” denounces Saturday, October 10 on franceinfo Virgile Caillet, general delegate of the union sport and cycles, signatory of a forum published this Saturday on the website of the JDD, forum signed by 90 actors of the world of sport, including Zinédine Zidane, but also doctors, to demand the reopening of sports halls, denouncing “unfounded decisions” and an “unfair stigma”, in the name of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There are certainly top-level athletes [parmi les signataires] but also many eminent people, scientists, professors, who know their field perfectly and who say that currently the situation is unfair “, supports Virgile Caillet, who ensures that“there is no cluster today in sports halls”, and that’“we are on tiny amounts” contamination in these establishments.

It’s great that there has been an exception for minorsStephane Diaganato franceinfo

Also from franceinfo, the former French world champion in the 400m hurdles, Stéphane Diagana, also a signatory of the platform, says he is aware of the pandemic but recalls that“There is a pandemic which has caused many more deaths and for a long time, sedentary lifestyle: it is a real loss of luck for people who are going back to physical activity for the sake of prevention”, regrets Stéphane Diagana.

The former top athlete recognizes that “it is very good that there was an exception for minors”, who can still access the gyms but insists: “it concerns everyone physical activity, and It is regrettable to send the message which suggests that it is dangerous to go to play sports when we know that physical activity helps to develop immunity “.

