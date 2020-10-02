They believe that this is an unfair decision. Friday, October 2, the bosses of sports halls made their voices heard in Paris, forstate the closure of establishments Parisians closed. Live from Montparnasse station, the journalist France Televisions, Gaspard de Florival, reports a “ten angry managers“at midday. Members and suppliers are also present.

“All contest the closure of their establishments and highlight measures to limit the spread of the virus“, notes the journalist. A manager of a climbing center says to himself for example”disaster“because he has already lost 120,000 euros. In addition, according to Gaspard de Florival, this boss will have to lay off half of his employees. In the coming days, the Paris prefecture could nevertheless ease the measures.

The JT

The other subjects of the news