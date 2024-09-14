The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority has issued an administrative closure decision against the “Chabra Restaurant” facility in the residential city (ICAD) in the industrial area of ​​Musaffah in Abu Dhabi, which holds commercial license number (CN-1166231), for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislation issued pursuant thereto, as well as for its danger to public health.

The Authority explained that the Food Control Report stated that the administrative closure decision against the facility came as a result of its violation of food safety requirements, repeated violations that affect food safety, and the failure of the facility manager to take effective corrective measures to rectify the violations, which affects food safety and the health of consumers, as three violations were issued, and a warning of administrative closure due to the spread of insects in the facility, and failure to present the insect control report, in addition to storing food products and beverages in a way that contributes to their exposure to contamination, and the uncleanliness of cooking equipment.

The Authority confirmed that the administrative closure decision will continue as long as its reasons exist, as the activity may be allowed to resume after correcting the facility’s conditions, fulfilling all the requirements necessary to practice the activity, and removing the reasons for the violation.

The Authority indicated that the closure and detection of the observed violations come within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at enhancing the food safety system in Abu Dhabi, and confirming the supervisory role to ensure that establishments comply with food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments, regardless of their nature and food products, are subject to periodic inspection by the Authority’s inspectors to ensure their compliance with food safety requirements.

The Authority called on the public to communicate with it and report any violations detected in any food facility, or when there is any doubt about the contents of the food item, by calling the Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free number 800555 so that the Authority’s inspectors can take the necessary action, to ensure safe and healthy food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.