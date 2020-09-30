Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State in charge in particular of Tourism, was the guest at 6:50 p.m. franceinfo on September 29, 2020 (FRANCEINFO / RADIOFRANCE)

“We will continue to be there, to support”, affirms on franceinfo Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State in charge in particular of Tourism, after the meeting in which he participated Tuesday, September 29 between professionals of the catering sector and Jean Castex, the Prime Minister. Emphasizing the aspect “novel and complicated “ of the health and economic situation of the country, Senator La République en Marche, reelected in Yonne, believes that “we must unite together, and fight the virus together, with two objectives: to preserve the French and protect our economy, our jobs”.

I think I can say that, since March, the government has shown that the State is there to support professionals. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State to franceinfo

The Secretary of State recalls the “9 billion euros in loans guaranteed by the State, granted in the tourism sector”. “We see that the virus spreads when there are many interactions, which we have seen in some bars. This could, sometimes, promote circulation of the virus”, explains Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne to justify the latest sanitary measures, which aim to completely close bars and restaurants in places, from 10 p.m. in some municipalities.

“I insist on the professionalism of the players in the hotel and catering industry. They have developed health protocols to ensure that we can return to restaurants and, moreover, this morning they agreed to update, or even strengthen these protocols “, he nuances, while recalling that “the Prime Minister announced the establishment of partial unemployment at 100% until the end of the year, with a reassessment on December 31” and that the solidarity fund is “reinforced”, since “goes from 1,500 euros per month to 10,000 euros per month on part 1, to pass this milestone”.

The tourism recovery plan was the first to be presented with € 18 billion. Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Secretary of State to franceinfo

“I’m not saying it’s perfect, but there really were tools that were put in place”, underlines Secretary of State in charge of Tourism, after the rant of chef Philippe Etchebest, who considers not “not see the color of money” promised by the government. “We will continue to push the fire, because there are issues that still pose a problem, on rents for example”, he admits, while asking insurers to make “their share of the work”. “What I want to say to Chief Etchebest is that we will continue to be there, to support. These are not empty words, we have proven it in recent months”, he concludes.