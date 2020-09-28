Fines repeated as many times as necessary, prohibition to reopen at the end of the measures if disobedience … “We are in a state of law, it is therefore normal that we apply the rule that has been set”, asserts Christophe Mirmand.

“There will be verbalizations from today if these measures are not respected”, said Monday, September 28 on franceinfo Christophe Mirmand, prefect of Bouches-du-Rhône, while restaurants, bars or even cafes in Marseille and Aix-en-Provence are completely closed from Monday and for at least eight days.

“We are in a state of law, it is therefore normal that we apply the rule that has been set, in application of a decree of July 10”, recalled the prefect in reaction to the words of the deputy mayor of Marseille, Samia Ghali, who said that the municipal police would not apply the decisions of the government.

#RESISTANCE | Before the Commercial Court in support of cafetiers, bars and restaurants in the face of unjustified and unilateral decisions of the @gouvernementFR. If this decision is upheld, the city @marseille will not assist in implementing the closures. pic.twitter.com/6gduw4Qw9X – Samia GHALI (@SamiaGhali) September 25, 2020

In the event of non-compliance with the rules, “it will be administrative fines that will be drawn up, there will possibly be a filing of a complaint before the public prosecutor, and there will also be administrative sanctions that can be implemented, which will deprive the cafetiers concerned of being able to reopen when this measure will end “, assured the prefect.

“It could start with fines of 135 euros, which will be multiplied as many times as they are repeated. These are then prosecutions which can be requested before the public prosecutor”, warned Christophe Mirmand, specifying that for the moment, “things seem to be going as they should, with establishments that remain closed.”