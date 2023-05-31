Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Closure of representative offices | This is a clear message from Russia to Finland, says the former ambassador to Moscow

May 31, 2023
in World Europe
Foreign countries|Closure of representative offices

According to Hannu Himanen, Russia is once again communicating weak relations and adding drama to its announcements by inviting the ambassador.

Russian State Department announced on Tuesday that he invited the Finnish ambassador to Moscow Antti Helanterän for interview.

At the same time, Russia announced that it will close the consulate of the Russian embassy in Lappeenranta and the offices of the Finnish consulate in St. Petersburg in Murmansk and Petrozavodsk on July 1.

Information writer of Finland’s former ambassador to Moscow Hannu Himanen according to the interview and termination decisions are a political message, the meaning of which is mostly symbolic.

“Russia clearly wants to tell Finland and undoubtedly also the rest of the world that relations are in a very weak state,” says Himanen.

The conversation and information about closures are a continuation of other actions, such as For closing bank accounts of Finnish embassies.

“Russia has already expressed its desire to isolate itself and weaken relations at the practical level of political decisions, and this is in line with that,” says Himanen.

A conversation and the consequences of closure decisions are minor, according to Himanen. Earlier this year, the Finnish Ministry of Foreign Affairs had temporarily closed the offices in Murmansk and Petrozavodsk. Even today, visa issuance is minimal compared to previous years.

“Of course, this narrows the diplomatic contact surface between Finland and Russia, but in a way that does not yet have a dramatic effect. Inviting the ambassador to hear the decisions gives a little drama to the measures, but nothing else.”

Himanen reminds that the importance of the Murmansk and Petroskoi offices was minor in terms of the countries’ relations even in their operations

“In both, however, relations with local authorities and the regional management were handled in the past, and economic cooperation, such as investments, has been promoted.”

According to Himanen, the latest decisions make increasingly clear not only the weakened relations between Finland and Russia, but also the fact that their possible recovery will take a long time “if and when this war ends and some kind of peace is concluded”.

“There is really no going back to the past at all. Time will tell what this new relationship between Finland and Russia and between Russia and other countries will look like.”

