The decision to centralize pediatric heart surgery can have major consequences for the availability of care in a region. That is why the university medical centers themselves must come up with a better plan, advises care watchdog NZa after research.

“Closing the department can lead to the closure of the pediatric intensive care unit and is a risk to the regional availability of acute care,” the regulator reports. For example, the Leiden LUMC could lose its academic status if the pediatric heart surgery department closes there, while in Groningen the accessibility of acute care may be jeopardized if the specialism disappears.

That is why a better plan is needed, the NZa believes. The discussion about clustering pediatric heart surgery has been dragging on for some time. After almost thirty years of haggling, the previous cabinet designated Utrecht and Rotterdam for specialist heart care for children, and Leiden and Groningen would then lose that branch. But then a fierce battle ensued, with insinuations and mud-throwing back and forth.

decision early next year

Minister of Health Ernst Kuipers (D66) froze the centralization plan and first promised additional research: the NZa analysis is an important building block for the new decision. At the beginning of 2023, he will make a decision about whether to remain open or close the various pediatric heart surgery departments.

He writes in a letter to the House of Representatives that this month he will talk to patients, healthcare and all kinds of other parties involved and then make a final decision early next year. He also notes that since 1993 many more reports with advice on this subject have been published. It is ‘a discussion that has been going on for about three decades’, according to the minister.

The health authority also believes that heart surgery for children should be concentrated, but warns of “irreversible and major consequences” if staff move, wards close and other branches of care are endangered.

The regulator therefore believes that the university medical centers (umcs) should first be given the opportunity to make a new plan about a better distribution of specialisms and departments, so that a well-considered centralization plan can be ready next year.

Quality

If that fails, Kuipers will still have to force the decision, the NZa believes. Because centralization is necessary to maintain quality. Only twelve pediatric heart surgeons work in the Netherlands. They do extremely specialized work, with a total of about 170 heart operations every year on young babies with congenital heart defects. Even now it is barely possible to complete the work schedules, and some surgeons will also retire in the coming years.

‘Happy with NZa analysis’

The university medical centers that, according to the cabinet, should stop operations on children’s hearts are happy with the analysis that the Dutch Healthcare Authority (NZa) made of those plans. The University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) says that it is ‘happy to be prepared’ to investigate ‘together with all colleagues from the other centers how we can jointly organize pediatric cardiac care in a sustainable way’.

In addition, healthcare providers will not move to the Randstad if their work disappears from the north, the UMCG also says. "It would be a loss of experienced and passionate healthcare professionals and therefore valuable pediatric IC capacity for the whole of the Netherlands."

The Center for Congenital Heart Disorders Amsterdam-Leiden (CAHAL) also states that implementing the NZa advice ‘prevents the loss of carefully built up (scientific) knowledge, capacity and a broad and internationally renowned range of care in the interests of vulnerable patients’. . According to CAHAL, the cooperation between the hospitals in Amsterdam and Leiden is already an example of ‘concentration of care in the interest of vulnerable patients’.

