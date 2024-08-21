AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 08/21/2024 – 12:08

The closure of an important oil block in a reserve in the Ecuadorian Amazon, decided in a popular consultation that set a deadline of August, will take at least five years, Energy Minister Antonio Goncalves reported this Wednesday (21).

The suspension of activities to leave the oil underground in block 43, in the Yasuní park (east), which is part of the world biosphere reserve, will take “five years and five months”, the official told the Teleamazonas channel.

“We are going to start closing some wells. There has been no investment in ITT (Ishpingo, Tambococha and Tiputini fields)” since the popular consultation of August 20, 2023, he added.

Fifty-nine percent of Ecuadorian voters decided at the polls to leave the oil from Block 43 or ITT underground for an indefinite period.

The mandate established the progressive and orderly withdrawal of all activity related to extraction in this area within one year, which the government did not comply with and, on the contrary, continued to extract more than 50,000 barrels per day.

Goncalves highlighted that a government committee, created by President Daniel Noboa, in office for nine months, prepared a withdrawal plan, which “is the quickest and which, at the same time, ensures to mitigate as much as possible any environmental, legal, financial, social risk that this, which is unprecedented, may cause”.

“Never, in any country, has this been done. There is no guide to be able to do it, there are no regulations, we don’t really have an example to follow,” he said.

Occupying just 0.08% of the one million hectares of the protected Amazon park, block 43, managed by the state-owned Petroecuador, is the largest of all those producing within Yasuní, where several indigenous peoples live, some in voluntary isolation.

“We have to do it in a pragmatic, safe way, without having any kind of environmental or social impact,” he added.

On Tuesday, in Quito, around 50 Waorani indigenous people, who live in Yasuní, and environmentalists protested in front of the headquarters of the Ministry of Energy, demanding that the closure of the ITT be carried out, as established by the popular consultation. Independent human rights experts from the UN and NGOs joined the demand.

The Executive informed, on the same day, that for Noboa “his commitment to honor this decision remains firm”.

Last year, Ecuador estimated losses of 16.47 billion dollars (approximately R$80 billion, at the exchange rate at the time) over two decades with the closure of block 43.