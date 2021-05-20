This Thursday started the strike in the field launched by the Liaison Board for the stocks of meat exports, which despite the fact that for now it has not been made official. But it has already begun to have a full impact on the livestock business.

Last night was they continued to negotiate technical aspects between the government and exporters. The Minister of Productive Development, Matías Kulfas, remarked that the stocks could be less than 30 days, as Alberto Fernández had announced on Monday when he communicated them to the representatives of the ABC Consortium.

“It is a temporary, temporary suspension, which aims to order the sector. We see a positive growth in exports but we want to guarantee domestic consumption. What no dubious practices as we have detected evasion, possible smuggling, under-invoiced exports. The objective is to order the sector, take measures and if it were before 30 days, open the market ”, said Kulfas.

The minister spoke after the criticisms of governors related to the ruling party were known. It also transpired that the measure had been suggested by Governor Kicillof to Cristina Kirchner. Ministerial sources assure that “Cristina convinced the President.” Just when they were negotiating alternatives to a rise in meat prices that is around 65% in one year.

Ehe Ministry of Agriculture was about to launch a livestock plan these days. Louis basterra He found out about the measure at the same time that the exporting meat processing plants found out.

Yesterday, Paula Español, the Secretary of Commerce, who had anticipated the closure of exports, was surprised. She said: “The President was very clear. If we have a prior solution to the price issue, we raise it. The objective of the measure is to find a joint solution to the internal prices of the cuts of meat that are consumed in Argentina ”.

Meanwhile, from the rural entities They expect high compliance with the hacienda marketing cease that will last 9 days. The rejection of the official measure was unanimous and extended to other very important business sectors, such as the Argentine Industrial Union (UIA), the Argentine Confederation of Medium Enterprises (CAME) and the Argentine Business Association (AEA).

From the entities they assured that there will be no shortage of meat for the public since refrigerators tend to have a stock for a week or more due to inclement weather, such as force measures or adverse weather conditions.

The provinces also made their rejection of the measure clear to the Government. On Wednesday, the Government of Entre Ríos, of the same political color, joined the claim. On Tuesday they had spoken out strongly against from Córdoba and Santa Fe.

It is that the risk of job loss is great in the exporting cold stores, where it is estimated that this sector employs 100,000 workers, 25% of the total employment generated by livestock in total.

In this sense, the Frigorífico Santa Fe Rafaela Food, which has more than 650 employees and is dedicated to exporting, announced that it has stopped the operation until the international market is re-established. In Entre Ríos, the refrigerator Achievements, the main exporter in the province, is analyzing reducing working hours and curbing overtime at its plant installed in Río Segundo, in Córdoba, where it has 500 employees.

Meanwhile, between the confusion in the market due to the announcement of the closure of exports and the unemployment of the field already began to affect the livestock chain. In this case, the first shock occurred in the Liniers market. The number of animals that were traded fell sharply, dropping to 5,791 heads, 40% less in relation to 7 days ago.

Therefore, this lower supply raised the price of the farm destined for domestic consumption (young bulls and heifers) a 5%. While on Tuesday they had The values ​​of the cow, which is destined for the China market, collapsed.

“Today’s rise was the result of the 9 days of unemployment that are coming. Some refrigerator that was with the right stock, bought so that it does not lack merchandise “, said Leonardo Rafael president of the Argentine Chamber of Matarifes and Suppliers (Camýa).

But there are doubts if this rise was temporary or if it will be transferred to consumers because according to the slaughterer “People can’t take any more increases.”