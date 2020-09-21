EELV MEP Yannick Jadot believes Monday, September 21 on franceinfo that the government must “try to push back the deadline as much as possible” of the announced closure of the Bridgestone plant in Béthune, while the government, local elected officials, unions and group management are holding a meeting on Monday on the future of the Pas-de-Calais plant.

The government must “trying as much as possible to push back the deadline, to force Bridgestone to identify a buyer, potentially to have an investment plan – which Bridgestone has not done for years – to maintain the business”, he says. “You have to put the maximum pressure on Bridgestone at the same time” and “do everything to ensure that employees do not stay by the side of the road “, defended Yannick Jadot.

The ecologist also thinks that it is necessary to take “European measures since all European companies are threatened by often very unfair competition from Chinese tires. There are very high anti-dumping customs duties in the United States, Europe must follow this path”.

Asked about the possibility of nationalizing the factory, the MEP considers that “everything is possible from the moment there is a prospect. The question is not to put public money in the sun”, he says, calling for a “environmental conditionality” state aid.