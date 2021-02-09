The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority issued a decision to administratively close the “Blue Land” restaurant facility in Al Yahar, Al Ain, which carries the commercial license No. (CN-228375), due to its violation of Law No. (2) of 2008 regarding food in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the legislations issued thereunder, as well as for its seriousness. On public health.

The authority explained that the food control report stated that the administrative closure decision came as a result of the establishment’s failure to implement food safety requirements, and the frequent presence of high-risk items without serious attempts to take corrective action by the facility’s official, as the inspectors issued three violations for reasons related to the low level of hygiene in Food handling and preservation areas, and despite the succession of inspection and repeated warning to the official of the facility, no commitment has been made to correct the repeated violations, which affects food safety and consumer health.

The authority confirmed that the administrative closure order will continue as long as the reasons for it exist, as it is possible to allow the activity to be carried out again after the establishment’s conditions have been corrected and that it fulfills all the requirements necessary for practicing the activity, and removing the reasons for the violation.

The authority indicated that the closure and the detection of observed violations come within the framework of inspection efforts aimed at strengthening the food safety system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and to confirm the supervisory role to ensure that all establishments adhere to food safety requirements, explaining that all establishments of different nature and food products are subject to periodic inspection by inspectors of the authority to ensure that Complying with food safety requirements.

The authority called on the public to contact it, and to report any violations that are detected in any food establishment or when doubts about the contents of the food item by calling the Abu Dhabi government toll-free number 800555 so that the authority’s inspectors take the necessary action to reach safe and sound food for all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi .





